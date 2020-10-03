How is Donald Trump treated? Five answers on the president’s salary | Coronavirus

Friday was a Russian information roulette regarding Donald Trump’s health. Earlier today, and after months of devaluing the impact of the pandemic, it became known that the President of the United States was infected with the novel coronavirus, along with the First Lady, Melania Trump, and a host of ‘other. close to the President and his administration.

Less than 24 hours later, that night, the White House announced that Trump would be hospitalized in a military hospital as a precaution and treated with an experimental cocktail of synthetic antibodies, in addition to taking aspirin, zinc, vitamin D and melatonin.

Trump, who is 74 years old and over a hundred pounds, belongs to the covid-19 risk group.

Trump and Melania have covid-19 and isolate themselves amid presidential campaign

What is the experimental cocktail that Trump has?

The White House and leading US infectious disease specialist immunologist Anthony Fauci say the treatment given to the US president is promising.

According to Reuters, treatment with synthetic antibodies consists of using antibodies created in the laboratory from antibodies developed by people infected with the virus. These synthetic antibodies are injected and can fight the virus immediately.

Although it is little used as an experimental treatment for covid-19, it is a type of treatment used for other diseases. The antibody cocktail was developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, an American biotechnology company. According to the company, the treatment was effective in those infected outside the hospital and had no side effects.

Why so many drugs?

Trump’s health, not only because he is President of the United States (incidentally one month away from the presidential election), but also because he is an advanced person in health, is a major concern. In addition to the experimental treatment, the American leader is treated with a series of drugs to improve his defenses.

According to the president’s doctor, Sean Conley, Donald Trump takes vitamin D and the mineral zinc to improve the immune system; famotidine, as an experimental treatment (according to the Infarmed website, its common use is to treat ulcers and to reduce the amount of acid in the stomach); melatonin, to help sleep and rest; and aspirin, for fever.

In addition, on Friday, Sean Conley assured that the president did not need respiratory assistance and that he would begin treatment with Remdesivir, which has been approved by the United States’ pharmaceutical regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA ), to treat covid-19.

What about the hydroxychloroquine Trump was taking?

Trump infection “shows how virus does not spare those most skeptical of its severity”

In May, after defending hydroxychloroquine as a viable treatment for covid-19 – against recommendations from his doctors, experts, advisers and the World Health Organization (WHO) – Trump said he was taking the controversial drug for prevention purposes.

There is no report or indication that Donald Trump continues to be treated with hydroxychloroquine, but it is true that the president did not mention the drug. However, the FDA has also frowned upon its use.

What if Trump gets worse?

Trump, for now, does not need respiratory assistance. But given his age and weight, it wouldn’t be surprising if the President of the United States developed stronger symptoms that required renewed and more intense care.

From Brazil to Russia: How has covid-19 influenced the popularity of infected executives?

Remdesivir is already used as a medicine for people in hospital; In addition, the FDA has also approved the use of convalescent plasma, taken from patients cured of covid-19.

According to Reuters, dexamethasone, a corticosteroid that has been approved by the European Medicines Agency, can also be used to treat patients with covid-19 who need ventilatory support.

However, the use of dexamethasone is only recommended in rarer cases, as it can damage the immune system of people with mild symptoms.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

What if Trump is unable to recover and perform his duties?

There, the story takes other political contours, especially one month before the elections face to face. The immediate response would be to raise the ranking of Mike Pence, US Vice President.

In the event of Donald Trump’s eventual death, Trump would have to be replaced in the White House and in newsletters – something difficult to predict, since millions of newsletters have already been printed, sent and submitted by mail.

continue reading