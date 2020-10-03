Unity celebration in Potsdam: Merkel calls for courage for further integration of East and West politics

On the 30th anniversary of German unity, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) demanded cohesion from the citizens of East and West – especially during the Corona crisis. “We know we have to be brave again today,” Merkel said on Saturday before the central ceremony in Potsdam. “Courageous to break new ground in the face of a pandemic, courageous to truly overcome the remaining differences between East and West, but also courageous to repeatedly claim and work for the cohesion of our entire society.”

The Chancellor praised everyone’s efforts towards German unity. “We can all look forward to celebrating the 30th anniversary of German unity in peace and freedom today,” Merkel said. “It took a lot of courage to get there, from people in the former GDR who took to the streets and started the peaceful revolution.” Even in the old Federal Republic, people had the courage to walk the path of unity. to let in. The German partners were brave to trust Germany.

In view of the growing conflict in the world since reunification, Merkel said, “Together we will continue to need courage in East and West, in North and South to continue on a good, peaceful path,” she said. She would like to thank all citizens who have contributed to German unity “on the whole” as a success. “I hope that we will courageously continue on new paths so that those who come after us (…) also have a good life and that we are curious about the new era.”

This year, Brandenburg holds the presidency of the Federal Council and is therefore hosting the celebration of central unity. In addition, the heads of state came together: Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Brandenburg Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) as incumbent Federal President, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble and the President of the Federal Constitutional Court, Stephan Harbarth. Before the ceremony, they celebrated an ecumenical service with representatives of the citizens’ delegations in the Catholic Church of St. Peter and Paul. Several demonstrations were announced.

On Friday evening, Steinmeier, Merkel, Woidke, Schäuble, Harbarth and several prime ministers had already met for a reception at the Hasso Plattner Institute. Almost everything is different this year due to the Corona crisis. Only 130 guests can attend the service.

In parts of Potsdam’s city center, a mask is needed to protect against the corona virus. Only 230 guests are expected at the ceremony in the Metropolishalle. Steinmeier delivers the main speech. Reunification is also commemorated in other places in Germany.

For the Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder (CSU), German reunification 30 years ago is a historic gift. “German unity is primarily due to the population of the former GDR,” he said on Saturday during a meeting with Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) at the former inner German border near Weischlitz (Vogtlandkreis). “Because without their courage, without their desire for freedom, without also showing the risk, that would never have happened.”

Of course mistakes have been made in the last 30 years, “not everything was perfect”. Many people were insecure and had to reorient themselves. Nevertheless, Germany as a whole has come a long way since then, and unity has been a strengthening of freedom and democracy, said Söder, who had met Kretschmer for breakfast at the former border tower in the Heinersgrün district.

Therefore, he could not accept when individual political forces tried to “turn history around”. “I think we should not let the AfD and political groups like this downfall and talk badly about German unity.” Of the West German states, Bavaria had the longest border with the GDR at 422 kilometers. (dpa)