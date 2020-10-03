Defense Minister cancels non-discriminatory language directive in the armed forces | Department of Defense

Defense Minister João on Friday rescinded the directive prohibiting the armed forces from using discriminatory language, alleging it was a “working document” without “higher approval”.

João Gomes Cravinho’s decision on the “Directive for the Use of Non-Discriminatory Language” was made public by AOFA – Association of Officers of the Armed Forces, which posted the Minister’s decree on its Facebook page.

The document is signed by João Gomes Cravinho and was sent to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, as well as to all organs and agencies of national defense.

The ordinance reads as follows: “I have taken note of the sending by the General Secretariat of Trades (…) with the title” Directive on the use of a non-discriminatory language “, addressed to the EMGFA, to Ramos and to the central services of the ministry (…). In the absence of higher approval and because it is a working document which does not show an adequate state of maturity, the aforementioned letters must be considered as canceled ”.

This is a proposal for a directive prepared by the Secretary General of the Ministry of National Defense with guidelines for a “non-discriminatory and more egalitarian language” in the armed forces, in which it is proposed, for example, that ‘instead of writing’ the coordinator ‘,’ coordination ‘should be used instead of’ the participants’, ‘who participates’, or even’ welcome ‘should be replaced with’ welcome everyone ‘.

This document caused embarrassment among the military and aroused indignation and criticism in the sector, the Minister of Defense then relativizing the impact of the directive, considering the other measures in progress as “more relevant”.

“What is really important is the work that is being done to promote gender equality within the armed forces,” the governor said at the time in statements to Lusa, adding that language issues are an “absolutely minor” aspect. , which “has no relevance”.

“For my part, I admit that I don’t intend to spend a lot of time thinking about this,” added João Gomes Cravinho.

In the AOFA publication on Facebook, in which the content of the order is made known, the association considers the directive “humiliating”, “inappropriate” and “inappropriate”, and regrets that common sense has not prevailed and that “it all happened ‘resolved’ on the basis of the brutal force of reason and political damage that has certainly exacerbated the media coverage in the past 48 hours.”

Officials of the armed forces justify that the document was humiliating in that it allowed the Secretary General of the Ministry of National Defense (MDN) to issue orders to military leaders, which was inappropriate because inapplicable to the armed forces as “Example of equality and gender equality”, and “Inopportune” because it cuts across “dozens of serious problems that DND does nothing to solve in the armed forces”.

The AOFA also has some reservations on this issue, stating that although the issue has been resolved in technical terms, “it remains to be seen that other consequences will result.”

