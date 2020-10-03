After Navalny Poisoning: Putin declares willingness to enter into dialogue with Germany – politics

After the poisoning of Russian government critic Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Germany an offer to talk. Russia is ready for dialogue, the Kremlin chief wrote in a telegram to Chancellor Angela Merkel and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of German unity. The Kremlin announced this on Saturday in Moscow. They are ready to talk about current issues between the two countries, as well as international ones. Putin had already congratulated Germany on the reunification in recent years. This time he wrote that it was “a very important event” in European history.

The Navalny case has further exacerbated tensions in German-Russian relations. Merkel had visited the opposition at the Berlin University Hospital Charité and repeatedly asked Russia for clarification. Moscow, in turn, called on Berlin to cooperate. Russia was particularly angry with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD), who had said before the UN General Assembly that the matter could not be without consequences.

Navalny, one of the harshest critics of the Russian president, collapsed during a domestic flight in Russia on August 20. After an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was taken to Berlin for further treatment. He was there for weeks in an artificial coma. The 44-year-old has since left hospital and is rehabilitating in the German capital.

According to the findings of a special Bundeswehr laboratory, he was poisoned with a Novichok war drug. This has also been confirmed by laboratories in France and Sweden. The results of the investigation by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are eagerly awaited. If everything is confirmed, Russia will face new sanctions.

Navalny personally blamed Putin for the crime in an interview. “I claim that Putin is behind the crime, and I have no other versions of the course of events,” he told Der Spiegel. Only the heads of the Russian secret services – the internal community service FSB, the military secret service GRU and the foreign secret service SWR – are said to have access to the deadly neurotoxin Novichok. They are all under the command of Putin.

The Kremlin dismissed Nawalny’s allegations as “absolutely inadmissible”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov spoke of “insulting” statements against Putin that were “also unacceptable”. Insulting the president is a crime in Russia. At the same time, Peskow confirmed that Russia was interested in clarifying the case of the “Berlin patient” – which is exactly what he calls Navalny.

According to Peskow, Navalny receives direct instructions from the US intelligence agency CIA. “The patient is probably not working with the Western secret services, but the Western secret services are working with him.” The Kremlin also believes it is possible that Western intelligence services poisoned Navalny in order to pillory Russia and then impose sanctions. (dpa)