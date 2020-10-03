Amorim family threatened to block Galp dividends from Sonangol if they were transferred to Isabel dos Santos and her husband – Watch

The Amorim family threatened Angolan oil company Sonangol with blocking Galp’s dividends if Galp did not give guarantees that she would not hand over the money to Isabel dos Santos and her husband, Sindika Dokolo, according to the Público newspaper. Indeed, the couple are suspected in criminal investigations in Angola, Portugal and the Netherlands and that the richest family in Portugal has acknowledged that the transfer of dividends to Isabel dos Santos and Dokolo would represent financial, legal and reputation.

The existence of the alleged threat is contained in a Dutch court decision of September 17 – which has nothing to do with the Dutch court’s investigation into Isabel dos Santos’ entry into the capital of Galp. The decision follows a complaint filed by Sonangol against Exem over a debt of 72.801 million euros to buy Galp shares in 2006.

It was in this decision that we learned that Amorim Energia was considering blocking the distribution of dividends from Galp to Sonangol and that it even created a “special commission” to monitor this affair.

How Isabel dos Santos bought part of Galp

The Observer had already reported in March that the Angolan justice had sent a letter rogatory to the Netherlands so that the participation of Isabel dos Santos could indirectly hold in Galp via Esperaza Holding BV (and this on behalf of a company which is own) husband Sindika Dokolo) is arrested. This will have already happened in the context of an arbitration process taking place in the Netherlands between the shareholders of Esperaza and to which the Angolan state is a party.

Similar requests were sent by Angolan authorities to Portugal, with Isabel dos Santos’ participation in Nos, Efacec and Eurobic having been halted, as the Observer reported on March 16.

