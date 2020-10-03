30 years of German unity: everything must be on the table – politics

Steffen Mau is professor of Macro Sociology at Humboldt University in Berlin and author of the book “Lütten Klein. Living in the East German Transformation Society ”.

The unified personal balance of the vast majority of East and West Germans is positive. For the German West, unity meant the end of divisions, which were often pushed into the background, but perceived as unnatural, for the Germans East it meant the abandonment of slavery, custody and a lack of economy, as well as transition towards a prosperous democracy. One reason now would be to celebrate the happiness of German unity everywhere. But uncertain talk of reunification has spread. Where does the inner German pressure on this topic come from?

The great debate about German unity – including the errors – has not taken place so far

To begin with, the East and West Germans have not yet found a common story. The more concrete it becomes, the more the “images of unity” differ. On the other hand, there is still no major debate about reunification, including errors and problematic consequences.

The reunification, as it was carried out, was an inherently disappointing process – for both parties. For the East Germans, who started on the common ground with great euphoria and the majority wanted a quick accession, a sense of poverty spread not long afterwards. Not only did everything go very quickly, but suddenly the discourse rulers, the politicians and the financially strong were elsewhere. Freedom and prosperity were gained almost overnight, but at the same time, many felt overwhelmed. The East Germans were only just beginning to shape society, now the West was setting the pace.

Where the peaceful revolution mobilized the masses, with unity the space for open negotiation of social parameters had shrunk again. The blueprint West left no room for this, which for some led to frustration, detachment and resignation.

The reunification was open to disappointment on both sides

Unity was made palatable to the West by viewing it as entering the scope of the Basic Law. Transformation in the East, grandfathering in the West – that was the basic formula of the political process. Nothing should change about the elevator, everything has to change there. To bring about the change in the East, they not only sent the tried-and-tested institutions and financial resources, but also provided transfer elites. However, it remained an illusion that reunification could take place without any repercussions on its own acquisitions and regulatory methods. In the West people wondered that, contrary to expectations, familiar things were being lost.

Often through the back door and unplanned, but in such a way that both the Bonn republic and the old-fashioned Rhineland capitalism gradually disappeared. Political culture changed and radical changes came to the labor market through the East – such as the low-wage sector and the liberalization of industrial relations. The historian Philipp Ther speaks of the co-transformation of the West through the detour to the East.

There was a second disappointment in the West: the East was only partially transformed into the West. Although the one-party system and the planned economy in the East were cleaned up and the new institutional arrangements were adopted, many cultural and mental aspects remained. New transformation-related social scars emerged.

Liberal circles believe that they mainly recognize popular arrogance in the East

Above all, liberal and cosmopolitan environments in the West often look not only with concern but also reluctantly at the popular arrogance that is believed to be heard in the East. Not only the strengthening of the AfD, but also lower trust in institutions, resentment against immigration and ethno-nationalist forms of consciousness are indications that the East – or parts of it – have not yet “arrived”. For this film, the East Germans appear as an eternally “disaffected people” (Detlev Pollack), who, despite their good deeds, do not fit in happily.

These tensions and mutual dissatisfaction are no accident. You are dealing with a naive and politically inadequate transformation model. Far too little was understood that the reunification brought together not only Germans, but two very different social formations. The assumption of a national community joining naturally and without friction with the disappearance of the border and barbed wire has masked the existing differences.

The transformation of a society is much more than the transfer of institutions

Moreover, transforming an entire society is a much more challenging task than transferring institutions. If it is strongly directed from the outside, it is crucial whether it succeeds in getting people on board. Social transformations need participation, sharp social debates about what and how, a sense of ownership. Otherwise, the self-responsible action, participation and decision-making will be lost. The dominance of the West, the initially one-sided expectation of change and the considerable damage to the soil as a result of economic restructuring led to a rigid social tolerance in the East in the 1990s. It took a long time – too long – for this to settle down, and in some places it has not happened to this day.

However, where this succeeds, we may not see blooming landscapes, but green gardens. There is innovation and courage to live, pride in what has been achieved, presentable development work and willingness to change, no “notorious nagging” and freezing in a gesture of sacrifice. If you need to look ahead, you should start here. The fact that migration from the east has stopped and that there is now a slightly positive migration balance on the agenda is a start to emerge from a vortex of aging and migration.

East German identity is not bad. A sense of home and belonging are important

There are also many returnees among the West East Mobiles who can use their ideas and experience to move old things in new ways. Even Eastern identity, long derided as a brake on unity, if not understood as a demarcation, can do well by conveying a sense of home and belonging that has nothing in common with Ostalgie. It can move people to lend a hand where they live.

30 years have passed since reunification. A long stretch of road on which the differences have not disappeared and probably will not disappear anytime soon. Whether it’s income disparities and wealth gaps, or political culture and mindset, or demographics and productivity, East and West are still clearly visible on the social researchers’ maps. At the same time, much is interconnected, confused and blurred: biographies, families, social and work environments, culture, political self-image. And the inner differentiation of the East is growing. Islands of growth stand next to declining regions, immigration centers next to demographic depletion. Addressing these differences is likely to be one of the coming challenges for East Germany.

Reunified Germany has already survived several crises

If you look at the inner German navel, you often forget what the reunited Germany has already experienced. There are three major crises to be overcome since reunification: the financial and banking crisis in 2007/2008, the migration policy crisis in 2015 (which actually continues to this day) and the corona crisis in 2020. They all have the political crisis management and increased social stress. . These crises were and are a collective experience of the united Germany: they created centrifugal forces, but also created new horizons of reference and problems.

In all these crises, there were east-west differences in the degree of concern and the articulation of interests and orientations, but not such that there was a divide through Germany that only ran along the old borders. On the contrary, in the assessment of the corona measures for which politics is responsible, East and West appear to be united in a very unanimous way. If it is politically possible to recognize such challenges as commonplace, they can have a unifying effect. The crisis as a generator of unification.

We must start the great debate

Institutional trust can grow wherever the community recognizes collective responsibility and does not settle in the plots of society, and only when public institutions act prudently and with a sense of proportion and demonstrate that they can act. “30 years later: the second chance”, was the title of philosopher Jürgen Habermas recently in an essay about the turning point in world history in 1989/90. He, too, asks that we begin the great debate to develop a common political consciousness.

However, according to him, the internal German and European unification are connected like two communicating pipes. The political withdrawal to national attention in connection with unification must be overcome, a link is needed between German and European perspectives. The rise of the AfD has increased this pressure. The “Erfurt shock” is an entirely German and even a European problem, as it shows that new social conflict lines are emerging that touch East and West and must therefore be understood as European.

Leaving the exclusive mode of the national and joining European perspectives should be on the agenda after three decades of German unity. Neither the crises of this world nor the various transformations to come are creeping up on us in national slippers, they are European and global and have long since arrived.