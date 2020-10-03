the Chrome extension to show important information before an appointment

Before a meeting, an interview, it is customary to do a small examination of the person or persons you are going to meet. Check on Google, on LinkedIn, sometimes even on social networks like Instagram, in short, a little investigation that takes time. Fortunately, every problem has a solution and that is what the tool of the day offers!

Workomo is a Chrome extension that allows you to see all the important information about a person just before an appointment. This way, with one click, you can get details about professional experiences, common interests with the person, topics the person likes to talk about, their expertise and interests.

Workomo is accessible at all times

A notification will be sent before an important appointment to remind you of the appointment and view the person’s fact sheet. This map can also be viewed during the meeting when the latter is in Zoom or Google Meet to have all the important information at hand. Upcoming appointments can be easily prepared via the Google Calendar with the help of the Workomo information cards.

Convenient to prepare for your appointment even at the last minute

Workomo is currently a free tool. To use the extension, just go to the site and request access to the tool.

More functions will be available in the future, e.g. B. the possibility to participate in a meeting directly via the information cards or even to display data from Twitter!

The tool has had some success at Product Hunt, and users find the Workomo extension very useful for preparing an appointment well at the last minute. The extension saves time and enables information to be displayed at any time during an appointment, both online and in person.