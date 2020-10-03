Obama wishes Trump “best wishes for recovery” – Observe

Former US President Barack Obama on Friday sent his “best wishes” for recovery to his successor, Republican Donald Trump, who was hospitalized after testing positive for the presence of the new coronavirus.

Although we are in the midst of a great political struggle and we take it very seriously, we also wish to send our best wishes to the President of the United States and the First Lady, ”Democrat Obama said, quoted by France -Press (AFP).

“Michelle [Obama] and I hope they, along with others affected by covid-19 across the country, will receive the care they need and be on the road to a speedy recovery, ”added the former chief of American State during a fundraiser. for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who ran online.

United States President Donald Trump, who has tested positive for Covid-19, arrived by helicopter at Walter Reed Military Hospital in suburban Washington on Friday. “I think I’m doing really well, but we’ll try to make sure things go well,” Donald Trump said in a video message that was posted on his Twitter account in the meantime.

As he left the White House, Trump, who was wearing a mask, greeted reporters in the gardens of the White House, but said nothing before boarding the “Marine One” presidential helicopter, which took off shortly. soon after.

