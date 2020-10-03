Modern Diplomacy: “” Winds of Change “blows over India – politics

Walter Lindner, the German Ambassador to India, celebrated Unity Day in a special way. The former Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs would have liked to have a big party with his hosts of the world’s largest democracy to mark the 30th anniversary of October 3, but that was impossible due to Corona restrictions.

Instead, the musical diplomat recorded the Scorpions song “Winds of Change” with Indian musicians – and produced an eight-minute music video with Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine. The song is considered the hymn of the turning point. The band played it in the Brandenburg Gate in 1999 on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The song connects people, says Meine in the video: “Today we are building bridges across borders and cultures so that the world becomes better and more peaceful.” The 63-year-old ambassador, who plays the piano, flute, saxophone and guitar, has also been there. Performed alongside local musicians on previous diplomatic missions in Kenya and South Africa.

Lindner, who was once a spokesman for Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer (Greens), is not the first German ambassador to New Delhi to communicate in an unusual way. Shortly before his departure, his predecessor Michael Steiner made a Bollywood video in which the hero dies of a broken heart. Steiner himself played the lead.