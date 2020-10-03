The PSD accuses the government of “defrauding the expectations” of the intervention brigades in the homes

The PSD accused the government of “misleading expectations” regarding the creation of rapid intervention brigades (BIR) in homes, wondering how many professionals are currently in these structures and what are the forecasts until the end of the year.

In a question addressed to the Minister of Health and the Minister of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security, pronounced on Friday in Parliament and made public this Saturday, the Social Democratic deputies again ask whether it is true that the professionals of health, namely doctors, psychologists and nurses will participate in the brigades within the framework of a preventive intervention regime (on call), that is to say in a non-face-to-face manner ”.

“On September 4, 2020, the government announced, with pomp and circumstance – and following the occurrence of more than 700 deaths of elderly people in Portuguese homes – the creation of BIR in residential structures for the elderly (ERPI ) ”, He says to the PSD question, in which it is recalled that a protocol has been signed to this effect between the Social Security Institute (ISS) and the Portuguese Red Cross (CVP).

At the time, added the Social Democratic deputies, it was said that these brigades “should include around 400 professionals, including doctors, nurses, psychologists and auxiliary home technicians”.

“But at the end of September, the ISS, while confirming that the BIRs will start operating in early October, indicated that it would have 61 fewer professionals (29 nurses and 34 assistants) than those initially announced, in addition to doctors, psychologists and nurses will be in preventive intervention (on call) ”, they specify.

For the PSD, the fact that the doctors are not in person, in addition to belonging to service providers, “prevents emergency medical action” from these brigades, wondering if they will look more like “medical personnel. cleaning, hygiene, food and other care for the elderly and institutionalized ”.

In the questions addressed to the two ministries, the PSD wishes to know “exactly how many professionals currently make up the so-called rapid intervention brigades and what their composition is expected by the end of the year”, how many brigades are already operational early October and when location.

“Which entity will manage these brigades and what will be their annual budget?” Is it true that the Ordem dos Médicos was not involved or consulted in the process of creating the brigades? “, Also wonder the deputies of the PSD.

On September 30, the ISS ensured that rapid response brigades to support outbreaks with covid-19 outbreaks were “formed in all districts” and ready to start in early October.

“There are 216 direct action assistants, 27 general service assistants, 56 nurses, 20 doctors and 20 psychologists on this date,” the Institute said on that date.

The ISS added, on this occasion, that the strengthening of the teams is still underway in order to “achieve the number of elements expected”, adding that “the model adopted is that of clinical support provided by a partner of temporary work” .

Regarding more specifically doctors and psychologists, the ISS has indicated that the intervention will be “on call”, that is to say that they are not available permanently, but whenever they are. are necessary.

The covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than a million lives worldwide since December last year, including 1,983 in Portugal.

