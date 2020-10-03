After US president’s corona infection: Biden refrains from negative election ads against Trump – politics

Trump’s Questionable Comments About the Pandemic

For months, US President Donald Trump has confused US citizens with false or misleading statements about the corona pandemic. He and his wife Melania have now been diagnosed with corona and the president is in hospital. A chronology of Trump’s controversial comments:

January 22

When a reporter asked about the first confirmed case in the US if he was concerned about a possible pandemic, Trump said, “No, not at all. We have it completely under control. It’s a person who came from China.”

Feb. 10

At an election rally: “It seems that theoretically in April, when it gets a little warmer, it will miraculously disappear.”

March 16

When asked by a journalist how many points he would give himself on a scale of one to ten for his crisis management: “I would give ten points because we did a great job.”

17th of March

At a White House press conference, “I always knew this was a real … pandemic. I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”

20th of March

When a reporter asked him what message he had for concerned American citizens in the face of the rising death toll, “I say you are a terrible reporter.”

21 March

Trump is promoting on Twitter a drug mix consisting of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azytromicine as a corona drug: “Hydroxychloroquine and azytromicine together could be one of the most groundbreaking developments in medical history.” In April, US authorities recommended the use of the drug cocktail due to health concerns.

March 22nd

Trump outraged on Twitter about the economic impact of the lockdown: “We cannot allow the remedy to be worse than the problem itself.”

29 March

In the White House rose garden: “Now there are 2.2 million deaths (…). If it is (eventually) between 100,000 and 200,000, we have all done a very good job together.” The mark of 200,000 corona deaths in the US will be crossed on September 22.

April 17th

“Free Minnesota!”, “Free Michigan!” “Free Virginia”: Trump calls on Twitter for protests against exit restrictions in some US states.

April 23

At a press conference at the White House, “And then I see the disinfectant turn off (the virus) in a minute. In a minute. And is there a way to do such a thing, inject it in or almost like a purification Because it gets into the lungs and makes an incredible amount (unclear) on the lungs. It would be interesting to look at that. “

May 18

Trump announces that he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a precautionary measure to protect against the coronavirus because he “agrees.” “I’ve heard many good stories about it.”

21st of June

In a controversial first election campaign for thousands of supporters in the city of Tulsa after more than three months of corona pause, Trump calls for fewer corona tests: “Tests are a double-edged sword. (…) If you test so much, you find more people, more cases. That’s why I said to my people, “Please test slower!” “

September 9th

Excerpts from a revelation book by star journalist Bob Woodward show that Trump deliberately misled the public about the dangers of Corona. “I’ve always wanted to downplay it. I still like to downplay it because I don’t want to panic,” Trump said in an interview in mid-March.

September 29

In the TV duel with his election challenger Joe Biden, Trump makes fun of his rival’s protective mask: “Every time you see him, he has a mask. He could speak from 60 meters away and he will come with the largest mask. I’ve ever seen. “

October 2nd

Trump announced his corona infection in a nightly tweet, “The first lady and I tested positive for Covid-19. We will start our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through it together!”