Agencies want to strengthen economic and trade relations between Cape Verde and Portugal – Observer

The Portuguese Investment and Foreign Trade Agency (AICEP) and Cape Verde TradeInvest signed a protocol to increase economic and trade relations between the two countries, facilitating the flow of trade information.

The agreement which was signed on Friday via a virtual link between the Presidents of Cape Verde TradeInvest, José Almada Dias, and AICEP, Luís Filipe de Castro Henriques, and announced today by the Cape Verdean agency.

With this agreement, the two agencies intend to set up a network of business contacts that facilitate the flow of information on business opportunities, encourage the reciprocal flow of information, provide assistance to businesses and promote technical assistance and institutional training. .

“The partnership between AICEP and Cape Verde TradeInvest has been fruitful for both economies – for Portugal and for Cape Verde. We must build on new synergies that unite us around our common objectives. With this protocol, we count on the collaboration of Cape Verde TradeInvest to streamline the sharing of information and the relevant timing of bilateral developments, processes and procedures in matters of cooperation and mutual economic interest ”, said the president of ACEPE, Luís Castro Henriques, quoted in Cape Verde TradeInvest press release.

In addition, he continues: “We think that we will contribute with even more dynamism to this absolutely strategic common conception. [que é] strengthen the role of the CPLP in the global context ”,

“What we are counting on is that the future reality of the market recovery is marked by this notion of cooperation, so that the economies can react more quickly to the current context. Economic diplomacy will therefore be essential over the Cape Verdean horizon to maintain the growth perspective, which it was already following before the start of this pandemic ”, declared, in turn, the president of Cape Verde TradeInvest.

In December, at an economic forum in Praia, Portugal’s Deputy Secretary of State for the Economy, João Neves, said that 3,000 Portuguese companies export to Cape Verde and that the volume of trade between the two countries is about 450 million. annual euros.

“The interest of the Portuguese commercial fabric for the Cape Verdean market is very clear. The Portuguese export base covers practically all areas of economic activity and product category, ”the Portuguese government official stressed at the time.

According to the figures presented during this forum, organized within the framework of the commemorations of the 5th centenary of the Circum-Navigation voyage ordered by the Portuguese navigator Fernão de Magalhães, the exchanges between Portugal and Cape Verde reached a “peak” in 2017.

João Neves added that in 2018, the balance of goods and services between Portugal and Cape Verde totaled 358 million euros of Portuguese exports and 107 million euros of Cape Verdean exports.

In this context, travel and tourism accounted for “about a third of the amount of service exports” from Portugal to Cape Verde.

“Cape Verde is an important trading partner for Portugal, especially as a destination for our exports. This is in fact our 30th customer and, therefore, Portugal has important commercial links with Cape Verde, even if the amounts are relatively small and it is important to mobilize to strengthen ourselves ”, a declared João Neves.

Portugal is the main supplier of Cape Verdean imports, mainly based on footwear and clothing, and the second largest export destination, after Spain.

Despite this, the official underlined that the medium and long-term forecasts of Portuguese investments in Cape Verde go “more and more” through “more diversified sectors”, such as agri-food, renewable energies, transport and logistics, tourism, health or training. among others, and even as a gateway to the West African market.

“But Portugal expresses all its interest in attracting Cape Verdean investments to Portugal and we hope that within a few minutes we will be able to see this new trend in Cape Verde as an investor abroad”, declared the Minister.

In addition to trade between the two countries, several Portuguese groups are established in Cape Verde with companies with Cape Verdean capital.