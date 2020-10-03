Authorities have captured 4 more fugitives and are looking for the last of the group that fled Tavira – Observe

Police officials today found four of the five remaining to be captured among the group of 17 migrants who fled an army barracks in Tavira on Thursday, a foreign affairs source said today ( SEF).

After the Spanish Guardia Civil found one of the migrants in Ayamonte (Spain) on Friday afternoon, today “four others were captured by the GNR in Castro Marim”, with only one of the men who were part of the escape missing, source of the Service des Etrangers et des Frontières (SEF) at the Lusa agency.

A Portuguese source from SEF said on Friday that the man found in Spain had been located by Spanish authorities in Ayamonte, the town closest to the border with the Algarve, about 40 kilometers from Tavira, from where the group had escaped in the early morning. Thursday.

On Thursday, nine people were intercepted and on Friday, authorities located three other migrants.

The migrants who fled the Tavira barracks “will no longer be heard” in court “on the recommendation of the prosecutors of the respective counties” where they were detained, the same source told Lusa.

“They will be handed over to the custody of the SEF,” he added, referring to the elements already captured, which belonged to a group of 28 migrants who disembarked in the Algarve in September, and who were then placed, on decision. court, in the custody of SEF. awaiting deportation from Portugal due to irregular entry into the country

On Thursday, the 17 migrants fled the barracks of the Tavira Detachment of the Army’s 1st Infantry Regiment, where they were awaiting execution of the court order and were in quarantine, after two of them had been diagnosed with covid-19 after irregular entry into Portugal.

The group that disembarked on September 16 without papers on Deserta Island, in Faro, was made up of 28 migrants: 24 men, installed in the Tavira barracks, three women, including one pregnant, and a minor.

The three women were moved to the Santo António housing unit in Porto, while the minor was handed over to the Faro Family and Juvenile Court.

The Minister of the Interior called Thursday for the opening of an investigation into the flight of migrants, in order to know “the circumstances of the said flight and the possible disciplinary responsibilities of the elements” of the SEF and the PSP.

On the same day, Eduardo Cabrita, said that Portugal was discussing with Morocco, at an advanced stage, a legal immigration program, which he hopes to conclude soon.

It was the sixth illegal landing on the Algarve coast involving migrants from North Africa.

The precedent occurred in July, when a group of 21 men, allegedly Moroccan, landed on the island of Farol, also in the municipality of Faro.