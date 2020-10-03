Over 20,000 people have died in the Mediterranean since the 2013 Lampedusa tragedy – Observe

More than 20,000 people have died in the Mediterranean since October 3, 2013, the day of the Lampedusa tragedy, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration said today.

Italy celebrates this Saturday the National Day of Remembrance and Welcoming, instituted in 2016 to honor the 368 refugees and migrants who drowned near the coast of Lampedusa in 2013 and all those who lost their lives crossing the Mediterranean to Europe.

“This dramatic shipwreck caused pain and outrage and mobilized an unprecedented search and rescue response at sea which, however, has lost strength over the years. Since October 3, 2013, more than 20,000 people have lost their lives in the Mediterranean ”, denounce today the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in a press release. spouse.

The two organizations said it could not be accepted that “women, children and men fleeing violence continue to lose their lives at sea, due to the scarcity of emergency means”.

“It is not sustainable that the rescue at sea is delegated to the work of the Italian coastguard, some non-governmental organizations and merchant ships which are not equipped to rescue and transport vulnerable people,” they warned.

UNHCR and IOM have said it is not sustainable that only states with a Mediterranean coast have the exclusive responsibility for welcoming those who come by sea.

“We need a plan which involves all the Member States of the European Union, from rescue to reception,” they argued.