Vaccine Could Progress Sooner Than Expected, London Scientists Say | Covid-19

After the clinical trial of the covid-19 vaccine which is in development in the UK was suspended in early September, the possibility that the process could be anticipated is gathering momentum with what The Times says is the big one The hope of official scientists of the government program and the almost certain guarantees of London government sources heard by the British daily.

In an article published on Saturday and referring to anonymous government sources, the newspaper writes that the vaccine could be given to adults within six months – possibly even before Easter.

The view of government officials involved in vaccine development and distribution is that the program excludes children, as a first step, which would allow adults to be immunized earlier than expected. The information is attributed to sources of health authorities.

Oxford University scientists involved in the trials believe it will be possible, if the regulator is able to approve the vaccine before the start of 2021. The process is under development with the drug company AstraZeca, also in the UK. United.

The PUBLIC is trying to understand with Infarmed what are the prospects that open if it is the same vaccine to be distributed in Portugal.

In the coming weeks, a significant number of UK healthcare professionals could start receiving training on whether to give the vaccine earlier, and this will be done in accordance with a series of standards which are also being drafted.

The process should also include the logistical part, with large-scale preparation of vaccination centers capable of responding to tens of millions of people at the time of vaccination, the Times said.

