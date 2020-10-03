Rúben Amorim: “A lot of people have already abandoned the Sporting team” | National football

Coach Rúben Amorim admitted on Saturday that Sporting are not on a level playing field with direct opponents in the fight for the national football title, but he has guaranteed he will not give up his team.

Recently recovered from covid-19, the coach of the “lions” faced, for the first time this time, the press, at the Alcochete Academy, and assumed that Sporting did not have the same “weapons” as Benfica and FC Porto, but stressed that it is up to your technical team to “work with”.

“In the greatness is [em pé de igualdade], but the rest is impossible. It’s up to us to work with that. It seems to me that there are a lot of people who have already given up on the Sporting team, but I, as a coach, am not giving up. No matter how much they give up, inside and outside Sporting they will have a difficult life because we will fight and we will be competitive, ”promised Rúben Amorim.

Still in the “hangover” of the heavy elimination in the play-offs of the Europa League, with a 4-1 home defeat against the Austrians of LASK Linz, the coach assumed that his analysis of this challenge was not ” popular”. “But explained why the message he sent to the players was to be aware that they” gave everything “.

“We have already had victories in which we played a lot less than that day. They scored a goal from a set piece, then there’s an unmarked foul on one side and a goal on the other. And deportation [de Coates] the game is over. It’s not the most popular thing to say, but I can’t tell them anything because they gave everything and we have to move on, ”he said.

The coach also considered it “normal” to criticize the team “when a bad result appears”, but denied that the problem lies with the three-defense system of play. “This is not where we lost. If the penalty is scored against Nuno Santos, the game was different and I don’t want to apologize to the referee. If Coates hits the ball and is not sent off, the game was different. It is not about the tactical system. The coach must be prepared for this [as críticas] and we will continue on our way as we did, ”he devalued.

And “the path” is already a trip to the Algarve, for the match with Portimonense, Sunday, which “will be complicated” because it is against an opponent who “has grown since last season” and who, against Sporting , “there is not a lot of pressure”.

Very unlikely, in the Algarve, it will be the use of Wendel, since the Brazilian “has not trained this week”, revealed Rúben Amorim, when asked about the possibility of a transfer of the midfielder to Zenit, since the Russia, but without giving more details.

Still on the transfer market and on the final composition of the squad that he will have at his disposal, the coach said, about Rafael Camacho, that “at the end of the market, the balance between who remains and which leaves “is done, while on Ristovsky he said that” today is not [nas opções], but tomorrow it could be ”, confirming the dissatisfaction with the Macedonian attitude in training.

“There is a path to follow and, when they deviate from the path, I think that is the only way to complete it”, he supposed, on the eve of the visit to Portimão (Sunday, at 9 p.m.), for the third day. of the I League.

