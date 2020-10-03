CDU declares election to CCDR-Norte a ‘sham’ and postpones regionalization | CDU

CDU elected officials in Bragança, Braga, Viana do Castelo and Porto today defended that the election of the president of the North Regional Coordination and Development Commission (CCDR-N) is a “deception” and a postponement of regionalization.

“The 13th, the vote for the CCDR-N is a sham for the people and for the country. Here in the North, we already know who will be elected. Democrats that day will only have the moment of the participation of elected officials in the vote, but even so it is a sullied democracy because the elected officials are previously chosen by the leaders of the two parties [PS e PSD]», Declared today Ilda Figueiredo, the adviser of the CDU to the town hall of Porto.

According to Ilda Figueiredo, “after the vote, it is to the government that the elected representatives will be accountable, it is the government that will follow the instructions and if they do not do so, they will be removed, as in the law itself. “.

The official, who was speaking at a press conference flanked by elected officials from Bragança, Braga de Viana do Castelo, stressed that the “competence” of the former rector of the University of Minho António Cunha, candidate for the presidency of the CCDR-N, was not at stake, but the “process of choice, by the leaders of the PS and the PSD”.

“And then we say to elected officials, vote for him now. Even this is unacceptable because the process is soon, at its roots, completely false, ”underlined the Communist adviser during the meeting held at the PCP headquarters in Viana do Castelo, in the presence of Gonçalo Oliveira, head of the PCP in the district of Viana do Castelo. Castelo, Pedro Casinhas and Fátima Bento, elected respectively in the municipal assemblies of Braga and Bragança, and the CDU councilor of the chamber of the capital of Alto Minho, Cláudia Marinho.

Indirect elections for a president and a vice-president for each of the CCDRs were called on October 13, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The election will be held by an electoral college of mayors, composed of mayors of municipal councils, presidents of municipal assemblies, councilors and municipal deputies, including the presidents of parish councils of the respective geographical area.

In the North region, nearly 4,100 elected officials from 86 counties will choose on the 13th the future president of the CCDR-N and one of the vice-presidents of the organization, until now led by appointment of the Government.

Ilda Figueiredo, the only one to intervene in the meeting with the press in which only the Lusa agency was present, deplored “a further postponement, we do not know for how long, of the regionalization process, which the country would like to see progress “.

“What we wanted to do was reverse this situation. It was about moving forward with regionalization, enshrined in the Constitution, as a measure that is in fact unavoidable and irreplaceable so that the populations and the respective territories can move forward on the paths of development ”, he said. defended.

For Ilda Figueiredo, who was also an advisor to the CDU in the Viana do Castelo room, the current process “aims to throw sand in the eyes of the citizens and to keep everything as it is”.

“It will be the Government which will decide what the CCDR-N will do over the next few years, as it has done so far, to choose its elected representatives, previously chosen by the Government or by the leaders of the two parties. , PS or PSD. The decisions to be taken must follow the directives of the central government. In fact, we have no deconcentration here compared to the current situation, let alone decentralization or regionalization ”, he underlined.

For the Communists, the election of these commissions should be “defined by the Assembly of the Republic”, with “their organs directly elected by the populations and, of course, endowed with adequate competences and financial means”.

“What makes this situation more serious is that we are facing a moment when the country will receive significant community funds, at least as has been mentioned, and that the participation of elected officials in the definition of projects and programs of regional development and in their execution, ”he said.

