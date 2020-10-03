Portugal with the third day with more new cases. There haven’t been so many recovered since July | Covid-19

Portugal recorded 12 additional deaths and 963 cases of infection, which represents an increase of 1.2%. It is the third worst day of the pandemic in terms of new cases, and the worst since April 10, when the country surpassed 1,500 new cases. In total, the country has recorded 1,995 deaths and 78,247 infections since the start of the pandemic.

Data released by the Directorate General of Health on Saturday also indicates that 440 new cases (45.7%) have been recorded in the Lisbon region and the Tagus Valley. It is in this region that six of the 12 deaths were recorded.

Another 486 people have recovered from the disease from the previous day, bringing the total to 49,845 people. It is therefore the day of the most recovered since July 15, when 560 recovered were recorded.

To date, 26,407 cases are active (465 more than Friday), a figure obtained after subtracting the number of people recovered and deaths from the total number of infections.

668 people are hospitalized (14 people less than on Friday), including 106 in intensive care (less one).

The age group most affected in terms of death is that of people over 80, with seven deaths identified this Saturday belonging to this risk group (three men and four women. Of all the deaths recorded, 67% have over 80 years old.

The region of the country most affected by the pandemic remains the region of Lisbon and the Tagus Valley, which has the highest number of cumulative cases – 39,928 infections. The North follows, with 28,094 cases (362 more than Friday); the Center, with 6,354 cases; the Algarve, with 1792 cases; and Alentejo with 1555 cases. The Azores have 282 cases of infection and Madeira has recorded 242 to date.

The North is the region with the highest number of deaths from covid-19: a total of 891 since the start of the pandemic. Lisbon and Vale do Tejo recorded 781 dead until Saturday.

