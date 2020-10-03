Greens ask government if it will compensate managing partners excluded from initial support

The Green Party of the Greens (ENP) on Saturday asked the government whether it would compensate, and in what way, the management partners who had been excluded from the initial extraordinary support in the context of the pandemic of 19 covids.

In a question addressed to the Assembly of the Republic and addressed to the Ministry of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security, the deputy and parliamentary leader of the ENP, José Luís Ferreira, recalled that this support “excluded, in a first, the managing partners of micro and small enterprises. affected by the reduction in their economic activity ”.

“Faced with this injustice, given the difficulties of many workers who are also members of statutory bodies, the Green Party Os Verdes presented two initiatives in order to meet the wishes of the managing partners. However, one was rejected by the PS and the PSD, and the other, although approved by Parliament, ended up being vetoed by the President of the Republic ”, he recalled. .

The party stresses that “it is only three months after the outbreak of the pandemic, that the leaders and management partners of micro and small enterprises, sole owners and members of the statutory bodies of foundations, associations or cooperatives, have the right to financial aid “.

“However, faced with the impasse and the lack of response, some companies ended up processing the respective salaries of managing partners, having benefited from the exemption from social contributions during the period when their company was in simplified dismissal”, says- he deputy.

In these cases, according to Os Verdes, the managing partners “cannot benefit, retroactively, from the extraordinary support for the reduction in economic activity provided for in the measure”, which they consider to create “a clear inequality”.

For this reason, the party questions the government whether, “given the fact that many managers have been excluded from extraordinary support for the reduction of their activity, in the period corresponding to the months when the companies were on layoff simplified The government is considering so as not to harm these workers.

“If so, how is this compensation envisaged?” They ask themselves again.

Today, Portugal has twelve additional deaths linked to covid-19 and 963 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Directorate General of Health (DGS).

Since the start of the pandemic, Portugal has recorded 1,995 deaths and 78,247 cases of infection, with 26,407 currently active cases, or more than 465 cases as of Friday.

