João Almeida finished second in the “Giro” time trial | Cycling

The Italian Filippo Ganna (Ineos) became this Saturday the first leader of the Volta a Itália by bike, winning the time trial of the first stage, in which the Portuguese João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was second.

The recent world champion “chrono” spent 15m24s to cover the 15.1 kilometers between Monreale and Palermo, 22 seconds less than João Almeida and Mikkel Bjerg (United Arab Emirates).

?? Fly @GannaFilippo at stage 1 Giro d’Italia 2020! Now watch the last KM! Are you ready to fly?

?? Ganna flew alla Tappa 1 of the Giro d’Italia 2020! Keep the ultimo chilometro now! Are you ready to stop it volo? #Giro pic.twitter.com/yjgYuWKDRH

– Giro d’Italia (@giroditalia) October 3, 2020

On Sunday, the second stage takes place, between Alcamo and Agrigento, the cyclists having to overcome two mountain counts of the fourth category, the last coinciding with the objective.

continue reading