Salvini in court to see if he is tried for kidnapping | Italy

Matteo Salvini appeared this Saturday before a court in Catania, Sicily, which will decide whether the leader of the Italian far-right will be tried for the crime of kidnapping, when in July last year, as minister of Interior, he ordered the coast guard to block the entrance. from a boat with 131 migrants, rescued by a non-governmental organization in the Mediterranean, keeping them for several days at sea in very difficult conditions.

After a regional election in which he staked everything on Tuscany’s exit from the Democratic Party and failed, the man who toppled the government coalition to become prime minister and saw his coalition partner, the 5 Star Movement , ally with the center-left and leaving power, he faces a crossing of the desert which in a little over a year could lead him from one of the leaders of right-wing populism in Europe to political decline and to a possible trial in court.

Without his privileged senator’s forum, after the lifting of his parliamentary immunity had been voted in favor by his peers, Salvini is therefore in the hands of the judge who will decide whether the kidnapping and the abuse of power in relation to the order preventing the ship Gregoretti from docking at the port of Augusta, Sicily, has legs to do.

But this is not the only trial Salvini faces, as the Senate has also lifted its immunity from another boat which has been banned from disembarking 164 migrants rescued from the sea by a rescue vessel. A preliminary hearing on this case is underway.

Salvini, the virus in central Europe

During his 14 months as Minister of the Interior, Salvini pursued a policy of closing ports to immigrants, trying to pressure other European Union member states to commit to share with Italy and other countries of the South the “burden” of welcoming migrants they cross the Mediterranean daily in an attempt to reach Europe.

Several ships with migrants were thus forced to wait on the high seas, with no decent conditions to offer to those rescued, before European countries found an alternative port to disembark the migrants or the courts decided to force the authorities to leave dock the ships. Italy.

Salvini sees the trial with good eyes (he even asked for immunity to use the theme in the election campaign), considering that he can take advantage of the space to defend his policies and criticize many countries in the country. ‘EU for hypocrisy, at the same time that can erase your name.

However, he struggled to maintain immunity in a third case presented to him while he was still a minister, thereby gaining protection against charges of not allowing 190 migrants to leave another ship from Coast Guard in August 2018.

Matteo Salvini remains the leader of Italy’s most popular party, even though his support has fallen by around 10% in the polls since the 2018 election, leading him to government and where he would become the most popular politician. popular of the country.

