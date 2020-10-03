Metro de Lisboa awards third contract for € 19.5 million expansion plan | Transport

Metropolitano de Lisboa announced this Saturday the award of the third contract for the network extension plan, for the extension of the Yellow and Green lines (Rato – Cais do Sodré), for an investment of 19.5 million euros .

In a statement, the public transport company reveals that following the call for tenders launched in January, it approved last Thursday “the award of the contract for the design and construction of crude, finishes and systems as part of the Lisbon metropolitan expansion plan – Extension of the yellow and green lines (Campo Grande viaducts – Lot 3) ”.

The work “was awarded to Teixeira Duarte, Engenharia e Construções, SA / SOMAFEL, Engenharia e Obras Ferrovárias, SA, for the contract price of 19,497,608.44 euros, plus VAT (value added tax) at the legal rate in force. “And the execution time is” 698 calendar days, from the date of the sending concerned, which can only take place after obtaining a prior visa from the Court of Auditors “.

The company also specifies that “the signing of the respective contract will take place after the legal deadlines and subsequent processing, under the conditions provided for by the public procurement code”.

The total investment planned for this expansion phase of the Metropolitano de Lisboa is 210.2 million euros, co-financed by 127.2 million euros by the Environment Fund and 83 million euros by the Fund of cohesion, via POSEUR – Operational Program for Sustainability and Efficiency in the Use of Resources, reveals the note.

The statement adds that “the expansion plan of the Metropolitano de Lisboa aims to help improve mobility in the city of Lisbon, promote accessibility and connectivity in public transport, promote reduction of travel times, decarbonization and sustainable mobility ”.

