Félix and Suárez’s Atlético slide again in Spain

Playing at home and without a single shot framed by Villarreal’s goal, Atlético de Madrid disappointed its supporters with a 0-0 draw in the Spanish league.

The Madrid team, with Portuguese João Félix and Uruguayan Luis Suárez in the starting lineup – both would be replaced in the second half – lost two more points, as they had already done in the previous round at home. the modest Huesca, where they also drew without goals.

Atlético now have five points after three matches.

continue reading