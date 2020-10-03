Madrid enters detention and with a political clash on the horizon | Covid-19

Madrid came into being this Saturday as a completely closed city, which is the first day of the application of the total containment regime of the Spanish capital and several municipalities around it ordered by the central government which aims to contain the accelerated spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

Spanish media indicate that there was no mass evacuation of people on Friday to second homes outside the capital. The repetition of a movement like the one that occurred in March, during the first confinement, has been one of the main fears of health authorities.

But according to El País, the traffic on the motorways leaving Madrid was not higher than normal. What happened, yes, was a flood in public transport at the end of Friday afternoon, when thousands of people left the city center for their homes on the outskirts, denounced by many users on social networks. One of the main problems reported by residents of Madrid is agglomerations in public transport, which even containment measures do not prevent them from forming – trips to work or to study are allowed.

Madrid’s total lockdown follows a long dispute between the central government and the autonomous executive, which has jurisdiction over the region’s health system. Until now, the government led by conservative Isabel Díaz Ayuso has only favored selective containment in certain areas of the region. However, with the number of new cases not decreasing and the number of hospitals in Madrid on the verge of running out, the government of socialist Pedro Sánchez has decided to take the reins.

At 10 p.m. on Friday (minus one in mainland Portugal), residents across the capital and nine municipalities began to face severe travel restrictions. The Spanish government has chosen three criteria to justify the closure of municipalities: an incidence rate of contagions greater than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; at least 10% positive tests and an intensive care unit occupancy greater than 35%. In total, around 4.7 million people are now covered by this scheme for at least two weeks.

Despite its disagreement with the measure, the Ayuso government accepted the ruling, but guaranteed it would challenge it in court, anticipating a legal battle. The day when the effects of the confinement began to be felt, the president of the Autonomous Community returned to the accusation and declared that it is now possible to “reach Madrid from Berlin, but not from Parla [um bairro da capital]. Thanks for the chaos, Pedro Sánchez ”.

As of Friday evening, there was already a slowdown in traffic in central Madrid, which has remained free of restrictions so far. Without customers, bars close earlier, even without being obligatory. “We were three employees at ERTE [layoff] and two of us had returned, now we will surely come back part time, ”said a bartender from the Lavapiés neighborhood in El País.

At Atocha station, also in the heart of the capital, movement this Saturday morning was very weak, unlike the rush hour the day before.

Despite the entry into force of containment, the question remains as to its effectiveness. Several people interviewed by the online newspaper El Español said the police did not ask for documents, usually signed by employers, that certify their permission to move. Lack of police means monitoring all entrances and exits of a giant city remains.

