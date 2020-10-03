Jorge Jesus confirms Otamendi-Jardel duo against Farense | National football

Benfica coach Jorge Jesus revealed on Saturday that Otamendi and Jardel will form the team’s center duo against Farense, in an I League third round match. This later confirmed the absence of Jan Vertonghen, due to an injury.

“Vertonghen is not playing. He had a complicated cheekbone injury and will be out of the game and I think he won’t be able to join the Belgium team. As for Nico Otamendi, he will play. He is a player who does not yet know our ideas and our routines, but who knows the game. He has a lot of experience, he comes from a team where he played at the highest level, I will not say that he is doing well physically because he is not. You will only play, ”he stressed.

The Benfica coach explained the reasons that led him to put Jardel alongside Otamendi, to the detriment of young Ferro. “Jardel has worked with me for several years and knows what my defensive ideas are. I’m not the same coach as when I was at Benfica, but there are things where I keep the same ideas. Jardel, Samaris, André [Almeida] and Pizzi have already worked with me and know my ideas. It is therefore not Otamendi-Ferro, but Otamendi-Jardel. I think Jardel can help Otamendi more compared to the ideas I have, ”he said.

The absence of Ferro in the “eleven” benfiquista at the reception in Farense does not mean, however, that the coach is not counting on the defender. On the contrary, he scored, considering that he is a player who can improve several aspects.

“Of course I count on Ferro, he is not a player to leave. He’s a young player who has had two different years of his income, just like the team. I think they charged the player a lot. The problem was not with Ferro, but with the whole team. He tries to drink our ideas. He has his characteristics: he’s not a very fast player and we are trying to improve his character a little bit and we want him to be a more confident player, ”he explained.

Jorge Jesus also said that Olympiacos defender Rúben Semedo is a player he would like to have in the squad and that this is also a will of the Portuguese central. “Rúben Semedo was a priority for Benfica. First of all, because he’s Portuguese, then he worked with me for a year and then he has quality. I have seen Olympiacos matches and I am more of a player, in the national team and I have no doubt that, more year in less year, he will train with Rúben [Dias] double the selection. I hope to have it? I don’t have many, because Olympiacos realized that Benfica were very interested in the player and put in a lot of chips at the same time. Benfica has no chips for what they want. The player wants to come to Portugal, to Benfica and work with me. Now, I don’t know if I can do it, ”he explained.

Regarding Sunday’s match at Estádio da Luz, with Farense, the manager expects a match similar to those he played with Moreirense and Famalicão in previous matches. “Farense will want to be organized defensively and will want to surprise us with dead balls or counter-strikes. These are the moments that can be more important and that can have this objectivity for Farense. We will be a team that will spend most of the time in positional attack, in constant pressure, trying to do what our DNA is ”.

Asked about the Europa League draw, in which Benfica remained in Group D with Rangers (Scotland), Standard Liège (Belgium) and Lech Poznan (Poland), the coach stressed the goal of passing to the next step and move up the rankings. of UEFA.

“I won’t say if the group is weak or strong, that’s what happened to us. The objective is not only to be qualified, it is to score points in the standings to see if Benfica, who when I left was 5th or 6th and now I don’t know if he is 20th or 30th , can do it within two years to enter the top 10, ”he said.

