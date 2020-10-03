Superspreader event in the rose garden ?: Those were Donald Trump’s last contacts – politics

What made the coronavirus spread quickly around Donald Trump? Was it the introduction of the new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the rose garden?

Ever since the US president made his infection public on Friday, the picture has become increasingly clear as to who Trump interacted with and when. One thing is already certain: many of the infected people in the Trump area can be traced back to the rose garden. This is also evident from a report in the “New York Times”.

So far, many corona tests have been positive for at least eight participants: in addition to President and First Lady Melania Trump, these are former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, former Governor Chris Christie, the president of Catholic University of Notre Lady, John Jenkins, as well as a reporter.

In addition to Barrett, Trump’s attorney, as well as Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse tested negative. Obviously, Barrett’s performance had everything it took to become a super spreader event: more than 100 people gathered in a small space. Photos and videos show that few wore masks or kept their distance. The participants hugged or shook hands.

These Trump contacts have tested positive so far:

Melania Trump (First Laday) Hope Hicks (Trump Adviser) Mike Lee (Senator Utath) Thomas Tillis (Senator North Carolina) Kellyane Conway (Former Trump Adviser) John Jenkins (President University of Notre Dame) Bill Stepien (Trump Campaign Manager) Ronna McDaniel (Party organization chair) Chris Christie (former New Jersey governor)

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie told ABC, “No one in the room was wearing masks.” Five or six people attended. Christie was so far the last to receive a positive test result on Saturday.

The White House Correspondents Association said that in addition to the reporter attending the event in the rose garden, two other journalists tested positive on Friday. One was at a Trump press conference on Sunday a week ago, the other was part of the crowd of reporters who traveled with the president on an election campaign the day before.

It’s also clear: The US president has traveled extensively in the days leading up to his positive corona test and was close to dozens of people. It’s unclear how long Trump could have been contagious during this time. His Deputy Mike Pence, along with his wife, is one of the contacts who tested negative.

Trump met with donors after Hicks was infected

The decision to attend a meeting with donors in New Jersey on Thursday afternoon, the day before his infection became known, caused a sensation after the White House was already informed of the positive test of Trump advisor Hope Hicks.

Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany has not said who made the decision at the request of journalists. According to media reports, the meeting at Trump’s Golf Club in Bedminster was not just in the open air – participants also said it was a closer circle with particularly generous donors.

Trump also met with donors on a trip to the state of Minnesota on Wednesday. So far it is not known how many people attended the event in a private home. In the evening, he delivered one of his election campaign speeches at the airport in the city of Duluth, but it was much shorter than previous speeches.

The memorable rose garden event with more than 100 people Photo: Imago

On Tuesday night, Trump took to the stage in Cleveland for the first TV debate with his challenger Joe Biden. Trump’s family members were among the few dozen spectators, contrary to the organizers’ specifications, they took off the masks as soon as they sat in their seats. Biden, who was a few feet from Trump, had two corona tests negative on Friday.

On the run to Cleveland, Trump contacted his campaign manager Bill Stepien, who tested positive for Corona. All other people except Stepien and his wife Melania, with whom Trump interacted that day, have not tested positive – including his daughter Ivanka Trump.

On Monday, Trump looked at an electric pickup truck next to the White House and talked about a coronavirus testing program. None of the health experts involved in the conversation has tested positive so far.

On Sunday he played golf and gave a press conference at the White House. The only person Trump met that day who is now infected is his wife Melania. Ex-New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who met Trump in preparation for the TV duel, tested negative.

Trump made campaign appearances in front of thousands of supporters

Last Friday, the day before the alleged superspreader event, Trump was in touch with five people. First he attended an election rally in Atlanta and met Brian Kemp, the governor of Georgia, two senators and Secretary Ben Carson. None of these four people were tested. However, his chief adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner tested negative: he had accompanied Trump on the trip.

During a meeting with donors at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, he met three other people – one of them, National Republican Committee Chairman Ronna McDaniel, tested positive on Wednesday. On the onward journey to Newport, he met four people – including Hicks and Mike Pence. No infection is known from another person.

Regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, Trump had campaigned in front of thousands of supporters in recent weeks, always appearing without a mask. It was unclear on Friday how consistently the contact tracking was carried out. There was criticism in the American media.

Trump flew to the hospital on Friday evening (local time). The White House spoke of a precautionary measure on the recommendation of doctors. The infection forces the 74-year-old to interrupt his campaign tour a month before the election.

Stepien announced on Friday that any events the president would appear in person would be postponed or take place online only. It’s unclear whether the Republican will be able to participate in the next televised debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden, scheduled for October 15. Biden continues his election campaign.

How long Trump will be in the hospital is unclear. Speaking about a few days on Friday, the White House stressed that Trump would work from the president’s office at the military hospital. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Remdesivir is administered for a total of five to a maximum of ten days in accordance with the approval in the EU. Close supervision is necessary.

Doctors don’t see Remdesivir, which was originally developed to treat Ebola, as a panacea for Covid 19’s disease, but often as helpful. According to the manufacturer, it can significantly reduce the risk of death in a serious course of the corona disease Covid-19. (with dpa)