Marisa Matias warns Portugal “is distressed” and PR cannot “be adornment” | Presidential elections

Presidential candidate Marisa Matias said on Saturday that “Portugal is grieved”, but defended that the economic and social crisis did not start with the covid-19 pandemic and that the next president cannot “be an ornament”.

During the official presentation of her candidacy in Lisbon, the MEP and leader of BE repeatedly referred to Maria de Lourdes Pintasilgo, the only female Prime Minister of Portugal, and recalled her candidacy for Belém in 1986, to remember her another crisis scenario.

“This fatalism has been overcome and the policy has changed in Portugal, it has changed in the protection of reforms and pensions, in the recovery of income, in the development of public services, preventing further privatizations, the country has won with the strengthening of the left and with popular mobilization. I deeply believe that my candidacy was part of this change which broke the cycle of austerity and allowed the country to breathe and recover ”, he defended.

Recovery of the motto “Caring for the Future”, created by Maria de Lourdes Pintasilgo, at the end of the 90s of the 20th century, which later gave its name to its foundation and with which it entitled the report it has prepared in 1998, as president of the Independent Commission for Population and Quality of Life, Marisa Matias estimated that her candidacy for the presidential elections will represent people who “on the left do not give up and do not build solutions for the country”.

And he stressed that his candidacy is “a candidacy of those who, like Maria de Lourdes Pintasilgo, believe in the power of dialogue. From those who believe we can have a different policy. Even different. And he reinforced: “As Pintasilgo, I know that presidential elections are not above politics. Whoever takes the presidency will not be an ornament in the decisive choices that lie ahead. “

In her 20-minute statement, the candidate spoke of the current context of health, economic and social crisis. “Its effects fall unevenly on the population, the poorest and the forgotten are always the first victims, unemployment is a scourge, vulnerability has increased. In a word, Portugal is distressed ”, he warned, stressing that“ the pandemic accelerated the economic and social crisis, but did not invent it ”.

“It wasn’t covid that pushed tens of thousands of young people onto bicycles and motorcycles for door-to-door, contract-free and rights-free delivery services. It is not covid that has created illegal homes, where so many elderly people are abused. It was not the covid that invented the pride of the bosses who close the door, fire the workers and create a new business next door, ”he said.

The candidate considered that the current crisis demonstrated that “the strength of the country is not in wealth, it is not in fortune”, but “in what is common, starting with the National Health Service” . And he said: “This is the strength of my program: democracy is what is for everyone, for everyone and for everyone.”

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Marisa Matias criticized “second-hand politicians” (including US President Donald Trump) who attack “workers, the poor, women, immigrants”. And he defended: “The answer to our structural problems requires courageous measures of public control, strengthening of incompatibilities, investigation and repression of economic, financial and fiscal crime, strategic choices for the environment and ’employment.”

In front of the candidate – arrival accompanied by the BE coordinator, Catarina Martins, and the deputy Mariana Mortágua – her national representative, the director of the National Theater D. Maria II, Tiago Rodrigues, spoke.

Also present were the parliamentary leader of the BE, Pedro Filipe Soares, the vice-president of the Assembly of the Republic José Manuel Pureza, several deputies, the founders Fernando Rosas and Luís Fazenda, as well as the former deputy of the UDP Mário Tomé (current BE member). University professor Eduardo Paz Ferreira, former director general of health Constantino Sakellarides and writer José Luís Peixoto were also present.

continue reading