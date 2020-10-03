Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer: CDU leader relies on quick clarification of candidacy for chancellor – Politics

CDU chairman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer hopes for a quick clarification of the chancellor candidate question in her party, possibly this year: “Many in the Union want that,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer in an interview with the “Tagesspiegel am Sonntag”. “I assume that the new CDU Chairman will talk to the CSU Chairman soon about the timetable,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer.

There are “also” reasons for the CSU’s wish not to appoint a candidate for chancellor too early and to include him in the election campaign. On the other hand, the view of Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier is just as legitimate, who had demanded that all conceivable candidates reveal their ambitions before the CDU party congress on December 4: “Behind this lies the wish that this question be clarified quickly. and debates are ending, ”said the outgoing CDU leader.

So far, only CDU chair applicants Armin Laschet and Friedrich Merz have made it clear that they are also targeting the chancellery. CSU boss Markus Söder avoided a clear statement.

No CDU votes for AfD candidate in Gera

Kramp-Karrenbauer denied that an AfD politician had been elected chairman of the city council in Gera with the help of the CDU. “Those responsible for the CDU in Thuringia have confirmed that the AfD candidate is not being supported,” she told the “Tagesspiegel am Sonntag”.

Reinhard Etzrodt was the first AfD politician to be elected chairman of the city council of a larger city, with 23 votes out of 40, although the AfD itself has only 12 votes.

Kramp-Karrenbauer admitted that there were uncertainties in dealing with the right-wing party, especially at the lower levels of its party. “The question is, for example: if we have an application to the city council and the AfD votes without our intervention – should I withdraw it?” Said the CDU chairman.

This would give the AfD a tool to constantly demonstrate to the other parties. “We are not seeking or supporting any partnership with the AfD. But we will not let such behavior by the AfD spoil our applications,” she stressed.

“The firewall against the AfD is extremely important.” Because despite the so-called bourgeois facade: “The AfD is radical and is becoming more and more radical,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer to the “Tagesspiegel am Sonntag”.