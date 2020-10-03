The PCP intervenes to respond to the country’s problems and not to artificial crises, says Jerónimo de Sousa | Jerónimo de Sousa

The secretary general of the PCP, Jerónimo de Sousa, stressed this Saturday that his party is intervening in the discussion on the state budget for 2021 to respond to the economic and social problems of the country and not to respond to the artificially created political crises.

“From the outset, the PCP intervenes in the discussion of the 2021 State Budget to respond to the economic and social problems that affect workers, populations and the country and not to respond to political crises created artificially or conditioned by the criteria of those who think they have a monopoly on the definition of the national interest ”, declared Jerónimo de Sousa at the end of the meeting“ Organization of the Party and intervention in companies and workplaces ”, within the framework of the celebrations of the centenary of the PCP, in Porto.

Reject “any attempted condition [ao PCP] in their options and decisions ”, the secretary general guaranteed that the PCP will not fail with his initiative and his proposal at any time when it decides on the life of the country.

After an additional budget where it was revealed a “clear option to promote the interests of capital”, we must now change course, he understood. “What is needed is a change in the options, criteria and priorities which condition and largely hinder the development of the country, starting with the state budget for 2021”, he stressed.

And he guaranteed that the PCP fights and will continue to fight so that the state budget contains a response “as broad and deep” as the scale and gravity of the national problems.

For Jerónimo de Sousa, what the current situation demands “are not simple declarations of apparent distancing of the PS from the PSD, but to break with the options that, for the most part, the PSD would also take if it were the government”.

