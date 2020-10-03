Merkel applauds the “courage” in East and West which made reunification possible – Observer

German Chancellor Angela Merkel hailed this Saturday, the 30th anniversary of German unity, the “courage” of all those who, on both sides of the Berlin Wall, have contributed to reunification.

In a statement, the Chancellor recalled the “peaceful revolution” in the German Democratic Republic (GDR) and those in the West who helped carry out the reunification process.

“It took a lot of courage to get here. The inhabitants of the GDR who took to the streets and encouraged the peaceful revolution, but also the courage of those who, in the former German Federal Republic (FRG), left for German unity, ”he said. he declares.

“On this day, I would like to thank all the citizens who have helped to make German unity a reality,” he added.

He also recalled the “partners in the world” who “trusted Germany”, with reference to Moscow, Paris, London and Washington, who did not raise any obstacles to reunification.

“A lot has happened since then. We know that today we have to be courageous again. Courageous to take new paths because of the pandemic. Courageous to truly overcome the differences that persist between East and West. But also courageous to work for the cohesion of our whole society, ”said the Chancellor.

In the opinion of Angela Merkel, “Thirty years after reunification, the world is not necessarily more peaceful, so it takes“ courage ”again to move forward on the path to peace.

“I hope that we will continue to be courageous to move forward on new paths, so that those who come to us, the young people, the children, have a good life,” he concluded.