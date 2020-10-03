Since when did Trump know he was infected? Three major doubts raised by presidential doctors – Observer

The presidential medics press conference on Donald Trump’s health raised more questions than it answered. The President of the United States has been admitted to Walter Reed Military Hospital since Friday infected with the novel coronavirus, at a time when more positive cases of Covid-19 are starting to appear among members of the White House and the campaign presidential. Late Saturday morning, outside the hospital, the President’s doctor Sean Conley answered reporters’ questions about Trump’s condition – but the confused and elusive answers left by the doctor raised even more of doubts.

At the start of the press conference, Sean Conley said 72 hours had passed since Donald Trump was diagnosed. However, this does not match the official information revealed so far by the White House. Judging by Conley’s words and doing the math, Trump would have been diagnosed with the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon. But the truth is, the White House did not release the information until around 1 a.m. Thursday through Friday night.

On Thursday afternoon, Donald Trump was in New Jersey to raise funds for his election campaign – which took place in an enclosed space, on the premises of Trump’s own golf resort. So far, the information that existed was that when Trump participated in this fundraiser, he had not yet been diagnosed with Covid-19. However, the doctor’s words go in the opposite direction: Trump may have gone to this event, where he contacted several people, already diagnosed with the disease. In media statements, the US president gave no indication that he was infected.

Trump guarantees he is ‘fine’ at a time of contradicting information circulating

However, the presidential doctor added information that further contributed to the confusion on this issue, noting that the test which confirmed Trump’s diagnosis was carried out Thursday afternoon, after confirmation that Presidential Advisor Hope Hicks was infected. “We repeated the test and that night we had confirmation by PCR that he was ‘infected,’ Conley said. In other words, less than 48 hours ago.

The confusion raises several questions: either the doctor was wrong about the date of diagnosis; or Trump was not informed of his own diagnosis; or Trump knew he was infected and did not disclose it; or the doctor meant that Trump was tested on Wednesday and the test was repeated on Thursday. The confusion escalated when another of the medics, who spoke to explain the details of the drug being administered to Trump, said the president received the first dose of antibody treatment 48 hours ago – that is, Thursday morning, before the official time of diagnosis and before the fundraiser in New Jersey.

After the press conference, a clarification of the doctor’s words sent by the White House began to circulate in the American press. According to this justification, the doctor did not intend to say “72 hours”, but that it is the third day of the illness. In contrast, the doctor who spoke about the drug wouldn’t mean “48 hours”, but two days – to refer to Thursday.

Sean Conley has been asked several times about whether Donald Trump needs supplemental oxygen for respiratory support, but he always avoided answering, saying only that on Saturday morning the US president did not have need oxygen. The doctor gave the same answer to several reporters who insisted on the question until one of the reporters present asked the specific question: Did Trump need oxygen on Thursday? And Friday?

A president infected in the month following the elections. Removed from the campaign or replaced, what will happen to Trump?

Conley finally responded that on Thursday there was no need to ventilate Trump and that on Friday, when the medical team was with him, neither was he. The US press notes that this response, in which the doctor did not give details, leaves open the possibility that Trump needs ventilation while in the White House – since the president has not been transferred. in the hospital almost a day later. diagnostic.

In fact, shortly after the press conference, the Associated Press reported that Donald Trump received supplemental oxygen on Friday, still in the White House, after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

During the press conference, Sean Conley repeatedly assured that Trump was fine and in good health and that he had only been taken to hospital as a precaution – since he is President of the United States. “We maximize all aspects of health care,” said the doctor, when asked about the use of various therapies. “It’s the president. If there’s a chance to improve her care, I want to use it.

When asked if Donald Trump could or could have lung damage as a result of the Covid-19 infection, Sean Conley was evasive and only replied that doctors were performing daily tests to verify this possibility. Given the reporter’s insistence that these tests have already detected a problem, the doctor just said he will not publicly discuss the test results – but he did not answer the question in the negative.