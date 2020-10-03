Johnson and Von der Leyen agree to ‘work hard’ on deal – Observer

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday agreed to “work hard” to reach a post-Brexit trade deal, the services of British and European leaders said. .

In a videoconference meeting, the two leaders “instructed (their) key negotiators to work intensely to try to resolve differences,” Downing Street (the UK Prime Minister’s office) and the European Commission said in a statement. . together.

“Progress has been made in recent weeks, but important differences persist, not only in the field of fisheries, but also in terms of regulation or governance”, continued the joint briefing note, adding that the two sides “have agreed to speak regularly on this subject.”

This conversation between Johnson and Von der Leyen comes the day after the ninth panel discussion led by the main European negotiator, Michel Barnier, and his British counterpart, David Frost, the last one scheduled on the current calendar.

On Friday, both sides expressed concern about how little time remains to reach a deal before October 15 or the end of the month, the deadlines set by Boris Johnson and the European Union (EU) respectively. , in order to put into effect a possible trade agreement before the end of the year.

The transitional phase which was negotiated after the UK’s formal departure from the EU (a process known as ‘Brexit’), on January 31 of this year, and which maintained the access of the countries with European structures and a single European market ends on 31 December.

If the EU and its former partner cannot reach an agreement, only the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), including customs duties, will apply from January 2021 to the trade relations between London and the 27.

Today’s meeting also took place after the European Commission decided on Thursday to launch infringement proceedings against the UK over a controversial bill that partially nullifies the UK’s withdrawal agreement -United EU.

After the community bloc set a deadline until the end of September for London to remove the most controversial parts of this bill, which did not happen, Brussels decided to sue, as it did had already threatened him.

“As you know, we have asked our British friends to remove the problematic elements from the Internal Market Bill by the end of September. This bill, by its nature, violates the principle of good faith explained in the Withdrawal Agreement and, if adopted as it is, will be in total contradiction with the Ireland / Northern Ireland protocol ”, justified this week Ursula von der Leyen, in statements to the press.

The EU executive thus understands that the UK is not respecting its obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement and international law, so it is now giving the UK government a month to react and change this attitude.

Article 5 of the Withdrawal Agreement provides that the United Kingdom is to take all appropriate measures to ensure compliance with the obligations arising from the document and to refrain from taking any action which may affect the achievement of these objectives.