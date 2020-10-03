Heavy rains and flooding in France and Italy have already left one dead and several missing – Observer

Heavy rains followed by flash floods in south-eastern France and north-western Italy left an Italian firefighter dead on Saturday, with authorities in both countries reporting at least 25 missing.

Damage is severe on both sides of the border, with several isolated villages devastated by water and landslides, with roads and bridges damaged or destroyed, and hundreds of firefighters have been mobilized, especially at the Col de Tende which connects the Ligurian Alps. , in northern Italy, in the French department of Alpes-Maritimes.

In Italy, a 53-year-old volunteer firefighter died during an intervention in the Aosta Valley and at least 17 people are reported missing in the Piedmont region.

In a press release, the authorities refer to an “extremely critical” situation.

In France, in the Alpes-Maritimes, the emergency services announced that there were 10 missing, including two firefighters.

French rescue teams are looking for 10 “likely missing”.

“These are people that we have not seen get caught (by the water currents), but we have no news of them,” according to French firefighters, quoted by AFP.

A police officer was stranded on Friday, but was found unharmed.

On the Italian side, 16 people are missing in Cuneo, Piedmont, and a man is missing after his vehicle fell on the Sesia River, according to a press release.

“The situation is dramatic. 150 firefighters have been working since Friday evening on the slope of Tende, which we are trying to reach by train, because the road is closed ”, declared Cuneo fire chief Vincenzo Bennardo, quoted by the Italian press agency Ansa.

According to the firefighter, they are looking for a group of Italians of four to six people, missing in the Roya valley, near the Tende gorges.

The Roya valley, between France and Italy, is isolated.

In this department, in the south of France, are the most affected municipalities, namely Nice and in the valleys of Vésubie and Tinée, in the mountainous area of ​​the Alps.

“Many roads have been cut, sections of road have collapsed. Suddenly, villages like Saint-Martin-Vésubie or Roquebillière were isolated. We also see houses damaged because the waters of the river crossed the banks, ”said a spokesman for the French firefighters.

In Roquebillière, 52 kilometers north of Nice, “the Vésubie overflowed the bed (…) Everything was washed away, part of the old iron bridge was washed away and the campsite”, 60-year-old Serge Franco told AFP.

“We are all surprised,” he concluded.

Two elderly people were swept away by the collapse of their house in Roquebillière.

“The firefighters didn’t have long enough ropes. The house was suddenly surrounded by water, ”said Patrick Theus, who witnessed the accident.

The telephone network is very weak and communications are difficult, AFP reported.

In France, 12,000 people have been deprived of electricity, as have many villages in the Italian region of Piedmont.

In Italy, in Ventimiglia, the Roya river climbed the banks, said Mayor Gaetano Scullino, according to which, “since 1958, there has not been such a disaster, when the river brought down a structure that crossed it. “.

The floods devastated the western part of the city.

“We have lost all the machines and the ‘stocks’. When I entered, the cold rooms were floating, ”lamented Ramon Bruno, owner of a pasta factory, speaking to the Italian press agency Ansa.

“The violence of the water was such that it lifted the ground,” said restaurant owner Giorgio Muratore.

In the Italian region of Liguria, rain and wind also hit the olive grove.

Farmers have reported significant damage to olive groves as harvests approach.