Guinea-Bissau regrets not having been officially informed of the closure of the border by Guinea-Conakry – Observer

Guinea-Bissau regrets not having been officially informed of the closure of the border by Guinea-Conakry

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau, Susy Barbosa, regretted this Saturday that Guinea-Conakry did not officially inform the authorities of Bissau of the closure of the borders.

“It is normal that the elections take place with the borders closed, we do not see this as something unusual, especially because the elections will take place in a few days. What we consider, even for the sake of diplomacy and good relations between neighboring countries, is that this would be the right time to inform these countries, ”the Guinean diplomat said in statements to Lusa.

Guinea-Conakry decreed, on September 29, the closure of its borders with Guinea-Bissau, Senegal and Sierra Leone for security reasons and as part of the electoral campaign for the presidential elections of October 18.

“We have learned that the borders were closed not only with Guinea-Bissau, but also with Senegal, we do not understand that there are security reasons that justify this closure without communicating to the authorities of the two countries”, declared Susy Barbosa, stressing that Bissau does not intend to interfere in the affairs of Guinea-Conakry.

In Guinea-Bissau, reside thousands of Guineans from Conakry who, after having had difficulty registering at the Bissau consulate, began to attempt to return to the country to vote.

In March, conflicts erupted in Bissau at the Guinea-Conakry consulate, prompting police intervention.

The President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, has strained relations with his Guinean counterpart Alpha Condé, who has participated in diplomatic efforts to try to resolve recurring political crises in Guinea-Bissau.

The absence of any representative of Guinea-Conakry on September 24 at the independence ceremonies in Bissau was noted.

Alpha Condé, 82, the first democratically elected president of Guinea-Conakry in 2010 after decades of authoritarian rule, was reelected in 2015.

In a referendum held in March, he approved a new constitution that maintains the two-term presidential limit, but the head of state and his supporters say the change in basic law resets the presidential term tally. .

Opponents denounce a “constitutional coup” and demonstrations of opposition to a new candidacy of Condé have mobilized thousands of Guineans on several occasions since October 2019.

