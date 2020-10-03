New cases in France rise again with country adding 16,972 infections – Observer

France has recorded 16,972 new cases of covid-19 disease and 49 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected and fatalities to 606,625 and 32,198, respectively, since the start of the pandemic, it was released today.

On Friday, the French Public Health Agency had recorded 12,148 new cases of covid-19.

The positivity index in diagnostic tests is now 7.9% (more than the 7.7% indicated the day before), the same entity announced on its online portal.

In hospitals, 4,087 people have been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus in the past seven days, including 849 in intensive care units.

French health officials added that there were 1,294 active sources of contagion under investigation, 80 of which emerged in the past 24 hours.

Of the active outbreaks under investigation, 255 are in residences and retirement homes.

Of the 101 departments of the country, 66 remain in a very vulnerable situation.

The covid-19 disease pandemic has already claimed more than a million lives and more than 34.6 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report from the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December in Wuhan, a city in central China.