Israel will receive a new generation of missiles – Observe

The Israeli navy is ready for the arrival of the new generation of missiles, with a new tool to defend the strategic natural gas industry from the threat of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, according to the PA.

The first missile of “Project Magen” is expected to arrive in early December along with three other German-made corvettes and is expected to arrive within the next two years.

“It’s bigger. It’s more recent. It is faster. It’s better, ”said Israel’s chief of naval operations Rear Admiral Eyal Harel during a rare excursion to the Leviathan gas field on the high seas.

The ships, commonly referred to as “Saar 6”, will be at the forefront of Israeli efforts to protect their 200-mile exclusive economic zone. The natural gas industry is seen as a natural asset and is at the center of these efforts.

More than a decade after finding sizable reserves on the Mediterranean coast, Israel now produces around 60% of its electricity from natural gas, according to the national electricity company.

Israel has also started exporting gas to its Arab neighbors like Jordan and Egypt and is running a project with Greece and Cyprus in the hope of creating a pipeline from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe.

With this, Hezbollah, a Shiite movement that is part of an alliance that dominates Lebanese politics, has identified Israeli gas installations as high priority targets.

In a 2018 speech, its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, said he could destroy Israeli gas assets “within hours” if the government orders to do so.

Fleet Commander Lt. Col. Eitan Paz said the new ships would bring a welcome update to the almost 30-year-old “Saar 5”.

The new “Saar 6”, he said, will be equipped with newer and more powerful radar and other electronic systems and will cope with rising tides much better than their predecessors.

The 90-meter ships are equipped with rockets and missile defense systems, anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles, torpedoes and an updated launch pad for Israel’s latest attack helicopters.

“Physically it’s not much bigger than Saar 5, but it adds all of these systems,” Lt. Col. Eitan Paz said.

According to the commander, the first ship should have arrived in August, but the delivery was delayed due to the coronavirus. Eitan Paz said it will be implemented immediately and reach full operational capacity within a few months after being equipped with Israeli weapons systems, in several stages.

Israel agreed to buy the ships as part of a deal in 2015 valued at around 430 million euros, with the German government paying around a quarter of the cost.

Several Israeli businessmen, including confidants of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and a former naval commander, are suspected of a corruption scandal linked to the purchase of warships and submarines from the German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp.

Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial in three other corruption cases, was not named as a suspect in the scandal and no active member of the Israeli Navy was linked to the case.