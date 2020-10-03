Covid19. Human anti-mask chain below expectations at the German-Swiss border – Observer

About 1,000 opponents of restrictive measures against the covid-19 pandemic formed a human chain on Saturday near Lake Constance, on the border between Germany and Switzerland, falling below their expectations, according to AFP.

For about thirty minutes, demonstrators gathered on the shores of the lake whose shores cover Germany, Switzerland and Austria, under the sun and in a calm environment, according to the France-Presse agency (AFP) .

Protesters were tied to each other with scarves, pieces of cloth or ropes, and the human chain extended on both sides of the German-Swiss border, which runs through a park from the city of Constance, a journalist discovered. AFP on site.

The police, speaking of a “very calm” situation, observed the approximately 1000 participants in the district of Constance.

The organizers had initially planned to assist around 15,000 people and aimed to get Austria to the human channel, which, according to n-tv television, quoted by AFP, seemed “very, very difficult” to achieve. achieve.

The protest was an initiative of a heterogeneous group of opponents of measures related to the covid-19 pandemic, who have already demonstrated with tens of thousands of people in Berlin over the summer.

During the day, 17 groups or meetings were scheduled in Constance, but in the early afternoon, after the morning rain, Constance police reported that some rallies had not even taken place, or that they took place with far fewer participants than expected.

For Sunday, 12 meetings were announced in the city center of Constance, even if, as announced by the municipality, a majority of participants do not intervene in the anti-mask initiative, but rather express their solidarity in period pandemic.

The police foresee “a significant deployment” of the security forces in view of the possible risks of contempt, at a time when the programmed parades coincide with an upsurge in infections in Germany.

The Municipality of Constance banned protesters from displaying symbols of the Nazi regime or flags of the Reich, reminiscent of the empire that disappeared before World War I, in order to avoid what happened in Berlin.

The municipality also required the use of a mask when physical distance measurements cannot be met.

At the last meeting in late August, several hundred anti-mask protesters forced security barriers near the German parliament building (Reichstag), marking a new step in the radicalization of the movement.

The demonstrations were made up of anti-vaccine activists, supporters of conspiracy theories, citizens truly concerned by the restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic but also, according to the authorities, increasingly sympathetic to the far right.

Germany has registered 2,563 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the third day in a row with a record high of more than 2,500 cases, which has not happened since mid-April, a reported this Saturday the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

According to data from the German epidemiological center, the number of new daily infections “continues its slow increasing trend”.

On Friday, 2,673 cases of covid-19 were recorded in Germany and on Thursday, 2503.

The covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than one million lives and more than 34.6 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report from the French agency AFP.