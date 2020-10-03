Al Nassr loses on penalties and Rui Vitória fails in Asian Champions League final – Observer

Al Nassr was dismissed this Saturday by Persepolis from the final of the Asian Football Champions League, the team coached by Rui Vitória being beaten on penalties (5-3), after the 1-1 draw in overtime.

Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah even put Al Nassr in the lead, managing to convert a penalty in the 36th minute, but a good header from Iranian striker Mehdi Abdi Qara in the 42nd took the result 1-1 in the break.

In a match played in Doha, Qatar, until the end of regulation time, there were no more goals or extra time, so the decision was for the 11-meter mark.

Persepolis players brilliantly scored their five shots on goal, while Brazilian defender Maicon (ex-FC Porto) missed the fourth kick alongside the Saudis and Rui Vitória’s men took their leave.