International

Al Nassr loses on penalties and Rui Vitória fails in Asian Champions League final – Observer

Avatar ga October 3, 2020

Al Nassr was dismissed this Saturday by Persepolis from the final of the Asian Football Champions League, the team coached by Rui Vitória being beaten on penalties (5-3), after the 1-1 draw in overtime.

Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah even put Al Nassr in the lead, managing to convert a penalty in the 36th minute, but a good header from Iranian striker Mehdi Abdi Qara in the 42nd took the result 1-1 in the break.

In a match played in Doha, Qatar, until the end of regulation time, there were no more goals or extra time, so the decision was for the 11-meter mark.

Persepolis players brilliantly scored their five shots on goal, while Brazilian defender Maicon (ex-FC Porto) missed the fourth kick alongside the Saudis and Rui Vitória’s men took their leave.

Avatar

ga

Close