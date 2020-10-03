Conservative Party defends UK independence as Congress opens – Observer

The British Conservative Party Congress kicked off this Saturday with Dominic Raab, Britain’s foreign minister, defending the country’s independence to pass legislation, making it clear that he will not submit to Brussels after Brexit.

On the first day of the annual summit, which for the first time was organized in a virtual version due to the covid-19 pandemic, Dominic Raab, number two in the government of London, spoke of the ongoing negotiations with the European Union (EU) to reach a trade deal to govern trade relations between the two sides, after the UK leaves the EU, in a process called ‘Brexit’.

According to the Efe agency, the British Foreign Minister assured that “the time when Brussels held the United Kingdom with” a noose in its throat “is over”, in reference to the request of the European bloc to adopt certain Community measures, despite the reluctance of the British.

“Yes, we want a free trade agreement with the EU, but a just pact”, underlined Raab, after the end of the ninth round of negotiations between London and Brussels, without the parties having concluded a pact for the end of the transition period, which ends on December 31 ”.

During the congress, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove also commented on “Brexit” and admitted feeling “optimistic” about the prospects for a deal with the EU.

At the start of the congress, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said he was “optimistic” about reaching a deal with the EU, but every time the parties “show common sense”.

During the congress, Dominic Raab admitted to his party colleagues that he feared Prime Minister Boris Johnson would die when infected with covid-19.

“It almost cost the lives of our Prime Minister, our friend and our leader. I was really worried that we might lose him this time around, and I was worried about Carrie (Symonds, Boris Johnson’s partner), who was pregnant, ”added Raab, who replaced Johnson while in hospital.

One of the other congress announcements was also the creation of a party headquarters in the city of Leeds, in the north of England, to strengthen the party’s presence in a traditionally working area, but which has recorded a conservative rise in certain electoral circles, in addition to having voted in favor of “Brexit”.

