UK reports nearly twice as many new infections with 12,872 cases – Observer

The UK has recorded 12,872 new infections with the novel coronavirus, nearly double the cases reported the day before, and 49 additional deaths associated with covid-19 disease in the past 24 hours, the UK’s Department for Health said on Saturday. Health.

As of Friday, 6,968 new cases and 66 deaths had been reported.

Early in the evening, the UK Department of Health said on its website that due to technical issues, “now resolved”, there had been a delay in publishing a series of related covid-19 cases. to England.

“This means the total reported over the next few days will include a few more cases from the period September 24 to October 1, increasing the number of reported cases,” said a brief note posted earlier in the evening on the page. ministry line. .

The cumulative total since the start of the covid-19 pandemic in the UK is now 480,017 confirmed cases of contagion and 42,317 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

The covid-19 disease pandemic has already claimed more than a million lives and more than 34.6 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report from the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December in Wuhan, a city in central China.