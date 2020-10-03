Protests against Netanyahu continue despite restrictions – Observer

Thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday in various locations in Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, showing their intention to continue the protests, despite the recent restriction limiting them to one kilometer from their homes due to the ‘confinement.

The protests, mostly small in size, took place in roundabouts, level crossings, bridges or squares in cities across the country and in places like Rabin Square in central Tel Aviv, where hundreds of people gathered.

Some protesters clashed with the police and a dozen people were arrested, according to the local Haaretz newspaper quoted by EFE.

As in previous weeks, protesters were also attacked by people opposed to protests in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Israel is under a national blockade for two weeks to contain the new coronavirus, but so far citizens have been able to travel without limitation to participate in the protests.

However, the government on Wednesday approved a controversial regulation that establishes that they can only meet near their homes, in groups of up to 20 people and at a social distance.

The move directly affects the weekly protests that have been taking place for months to demand Netanyahu’s resignation over his handling of covid-19 and his corruption case.

The protests had their epicenter every Saturday, near the Prime Minister’s official residence in Jerusalem, where 10,000 to 20,000 people gathered.

Today’s mobilization near the official residence was much less, but hundreds of protesters who live nearby continued to demonstrate at the site to demand Netanyahu’s resignation.

The measure that limits protests has been severely criticized by the opposition and the movements that organized the protests, which have seen it as a “draconian” maneuver to suppress dissent in the streets under the pretext of preventing the spread of violence. covid-19 pandemic.

Israel has experienced a strong second wave of covid-19 for months and has one of the highest death rates in the world.

September was the worst month for the country, with a maximum number of daily infections exceeding 9,000 and more than 600 deaths out of the 1,679 accumulated since March.