Angola registers 159 new cases with Portuguese among three dead – Observer

Angola has recorded a new record of positive cases of covid-19, 159 new cases and three other deaths, two Angolans and one Portuguese, totaling 193 deaths, announced on Saturday the Angolan Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta.

The three deaths recorded in the past 24 hours have all occurred in Luanda, home to the pandemic in Angola.

The press conference was preceded by a minute of silence in memory of two Angolan doctors “frontline fighters who lost their lives in this bitter fight against an invisible enemy, covid-19”.

“Valuable staff with renowned skills who leave a legacy and an indelible mark on the National Health Service, doctors Virgínia Narciso and Maria Antónia Sebastião”, said Sílvia Lutucuta.

According to the Angolan minister, the 159 new positive cases, 152 were recorded in Luanda, four in the province of Cabinda, two in Benguela and one in the province of Zaire, which result from 2,541 samples processed in the last 24 hours. During this period, 220 patients were recovered.

The Angolan official also informed that the epidemiological and laboratory surveillance work continues throughout the country, as well as rapid and serological tests.

In the analysis of the results, explained Sílvia Lutucuta, despite the growing number of positive cases, they remain proportional to the number of samples processed.

Angola has a positive rate of 6.1%, the minister said.

Angola, which has been in a state of public calamity since May 26, now has 5,370 positive cases of covid-19, of which 2,751 are active, 193 are deaths and 2,346 cured.