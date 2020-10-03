Cape Verde with 91 others infected in 24 hours – Observer

Cape Verde has registered 91 new people infected with the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 6,296 cases of covid-19 since March 19, the health ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, this ministry said that the archipelago’s virology laboratories have processed 457 samples since Friday and 49 have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Praia, the capital of the country, the main focus of the pandemic in Cape Verde. .

Also on the island of Santiago, positive cases of covid-19 were recorded in the municipalities of Santa Catarina (11), Ribeira Grande (09), São Lourenço de Órgãos (09), Santa Cruz (03), São Domingos (02) and Tarrafal (01).

New positive cases of the disease were also diagnosed on the islands of São Vicente (03), Fogo (02) and São Nicolau (02).

In the past 24 hours, 10 cases have been cured of the disease across the archipelago.

Thus, Cape Verde now has 6,296 cumulative cases of the disease since March 19, the date on which the first patient with covid-19 was diagnosed in the archipelago, spread over eight of the nine inhabited islands and 20 of the 22 municipalities. country, according to data. Ministry of Health.

The archipelago now has 823 active cases of the disease and 5,409 recovered, while two infected, foreigners, have been transferred to the countries of origin, in addition to 62 deaths due to complications related to the new coronavirus.

The covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than one million lives and more than 34.6 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report from the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December in Wuhan, a city in central China.