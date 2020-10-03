Roma win in Udine and take their first Serie A victory | International football

A goal from Spaniard Pedro gave Roma, led by Paulo Fonseca, the first victory of the 2020-21 edition of the Italian Football League, in Udine, in the third match.

The former FC Barcelona and Chelsea player scored the goal of the Romans’ first triumph, in the 55th minute, after the administrative defeat in Verona (3-0), due to the irregular recruitment of Amadou Diawara, and the draw against Juventus (2- 2), sealing the third defeat followed by Udinese.

It was the first triumph since the acquisition of the “giallorosso” emblem by American businessman Dan Friedkin, who attended the meeting at the Olympic rostrum in Rome.

In the other game of the day, since the clash between Genoa and Turin was postponed due to several cases of covid-19 in the Genoese squad, Sassuolo beat Crotone 4-1 at home and took the lead provisional of the competition, with seven points, one from more than five teams, all with only two games played.

Berardi, at 19 ‘, Caputo, at 58’ and 85 ‘, the first in the conversion from a penalty, and Locatelli, at 90 + 3′, scored the hosts’ goals, while Nigerian Nwankwo scored, to 49 ‘, also the maximum penalty, the goal of the visitors, who have not yet scored.

