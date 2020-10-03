What else can happen? | Opinion

1. It is not worth trying to analyze the new “October surprise” of the US presidential elections, as we would be looking at the same circumstances in every other election we remember in a democracy. Nothing in Trump’s America compares to a minimum of normalcy. For many reasons, the character of which is a cause and a consequence. That the US president is infected is hardly a surprise. Except, perhaps, for himself. He practiced – and made it clear – all of the risky behaviors that science recommended avoiding. He came with the “fear” of Biden, still wearing a mask in his Delawere bunker. She has multiplied, including in recent days, meetings with hundreds of people without any precaution. He said the greatest barbarities on the pandemic, many of which revealed a deep ignorance, unimaginable in anyone who lives in the White House. At the level of Bolsonaro or Duterte, only in a country supposed to be the most developed in the world, especially in scientific matters. This has made the White House – an overprotected place by definition – an active hotbed of covid-19. If there is irresponsibility, she has the face of the American president.

continue reading