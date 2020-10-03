Never miss an opportunity to spoil the last chance – Observe

The choreography of the presentation session of the recovery and resilience plan included, in the spectacular building of the Champalimaud Foundation, an exchange of smiles between António Costa and Ursula Von der Leyen with the mouth of the Tagus in the background. A few minutes later, the Prime Minister explained how wonderful it would be for the inhabitants of Bragança to be able to travel by TGV (Spanish) to Madrid thanks to a new road that he wants to build with the money that will arrive from ‘Europe.

I am not discussing the advantages to the northeast of the new route [1], but I wonder if the notion of ridicule has not been definitely lost. The beach where the Champalimaud Center is located today has already experienced moments of grandeur, when the ships of Gama or Cabral left, but also of shame, when a royal family fleeing to Brazil embarked there, but having chosen this place to present the most modest, the least ambitious, the most limited of “resilience” plans only for those who place the opening to the world at the same level and a few kilometers from the highway in Bragança.

It is with sadness that, week after week, I see the methodical dismantling of any assumption of this plan, and the funds associated with it, being what they really hoped to be: our “last chance”.

Our last chance to shake off the torpor we got into two decades ago, two fucking decades of no growth. Our last opportunity to carry out truly structural reforms, those that can only be done with money to overcome resistance. Our last chance to avoid continuing to slip further and further into the tail of Europe.

But no. The novelty that António Costa has brought us these days is that he won’t even want to use all the money he has. Only what happens to a bleed. Ready for more. We are very indebted, he argues reasonably, but that is not the point: it is that what the Prime Minister presented to us was not a vision of the future, it was, like many the have said and written, a shopping list. A shopping list with a special feature: we will only buy those that are on sale in the drawers of the European Union, the freedom of choice will be small.

Worst. When we look at what is announced, we realize that more than thinking of the future, it is above all about licking the wounds of the past. The overwhelming majority of the money lost from the European Union will go to the state. Is it because the Prime Minister’s guru, who has worked his whole life in the private sector, sincerely believes that “it is not the market that will save us, it is the state”? I doubt. What António Costa Silva knows is that the state has had a huge investment deficit for many years and won’t have the opportunity to grab so much money anytime soon. It’s now or never.

This week, an interesting graph circulated on social media, shared by an economist from the Institute for Global Economic Analysis at the University of Linz in which he was surprised by the decline in public investment in Portugal during of the last legislature:

Those who live in Portugal know this reality well and I think I will not exaggerate too much if I estimate at 4 to 5 billion euros what Mário Centeno has withdrawn from public investment to compensate for what he spent. in measures such as 35 hours and other “replacements” negotiated the gear.

In other words: a third of the money that comes here will be used to cover the public investment deficit in recent years, so it is not surprising that the plan is so ‘statocentric’, as correctly put it. called Paulo Rangel. In fact, it will go faster to save the state than to save the country, and this is clear when we read the measures that are already known – or better, when they let us know the part of the “shopping list” it was to have the green light to be common knowledge.

You have read what was “transmitted” to Público and then repeated in the presentation of the Champalimaud Center and everything is so small, so short of views – “two new bridges to Spain”; “Clean air resources”; “Complementary diagnostic tools in health centers”; “Decent housing for 26,000 families”; rapid tram in Loures and autonomous bus in Porto ”; “Eleven new sludge treatment plants”; “All utilities in one portal” – who doubts we read the decade-long plan or the city council nomination program. Above all, you can see how the ambition was lost and, most importantly, how the prospect was lost.

Three decades ago, when instead of the engineer-poet who strategized in a matter of weeks, there was a long and structured discussion of a strategy backed by international experts – which resulted in the famous ” Porter report ‘- it was debated whether Portugal should continue to invest in traditional sectors (textiles, footwear), whether it should turn to the automotive industry, which would happen in the agriculture and our wine, we talked about the future of plastic molds and, of course, we dreamed of technology. This among many other things. Basically, the economy was discussed, trying to figure out the best paths for our businesses.

The strategy proposed by Michael Porter lasted a few years, because in the meantime, the government and the majority of the PSD have switched to the PS, but what is interesting is that we are still talking about it and especially what was at the most contested era – will we therefore continue to have textiles and footwear? – turned out to be a good bet.

António Costa Silva, when he started writing and speaking, still incorporated ideas that had something to do with economics and business, but that was at the beginning. However, everything seems to have disappeared in this absolute “nationalization” of the plan, in this completely directive vision of a government which, in reality, could hardly produce anything different: on the one hand, 90% of ministers and secretaries of state have never in their life done anything other than work in the state; On the other hand, in all the ministries there is a long list of overdue orders, all that Mário Centeno has not been able to do in the last five years, so the thirst for “work” is great.

Now we need to get a clear idea of ​​the issues instead of getting drunk on words. How could they get Ursula Von der Leyen to say that “Portugal is already a digital leader in many areas” the same week our country fell three places in the digital competitiveness rankings and ranks 37th out of 63 ? And being aware of the problems means verifying that this drop in the ranking was mainly due to factors related to companies, a great fear of failure and the low use of big data & analytics, tools that only companies with some dimension can use.

Which brings us to a bottleneck that almost everyone identifies but which is totally ignored in these grandiose plans: we have a productivity deficit, and this productivity deficit is largely the consequence, as Vítor writes. Bento here on the Observer, to have a “corporate structure too concentrated in micro-enterprises, which absorb 45% of employment, but which generate a little more than 20% of the GVA, and whose productivity is about 1/3 the average of all others – small, medium and large ”.

Why do we have this structure of the commercial fabric? What stimuli can we create to change it? What effect would this have on the productivity of the economy? And in your ability to open up to the outside world? No road connecting Bragança to the TGV stop at Puebla de Sanabria answers these questions. But giving them an answer was crucial to whether we were really going to waste the last opportunity, because everything indicates that it will happen.

Because we have a gluttonous state and a dependent and submissive civil society. Knowing our history of the last centuries, let’s say that this is not new.

[1] It would always be interesting to discuss what could happen to the Montesinho Natural Park and the old but beautiful road that today connects Bragança to Puebla de Sanabria, a road that I know very well and which has stretches of great beauty.

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter (@ JMF1957) and Instagram (jmf1957).