“Strategic autonomy”, a new European concept | Opinion

The last European Council elevated “strategic autonomy” to the level of a central concept for the new phase of the European project. The implications will be multiple not only external, but also internal.

The covid crisis has revealed multiple weaknesses in European integration: failures in supply chains for vital products, in cooperation for public health, in the functioning of the European internal market and in its dependence on outdoors in key areas. All of this at a time when international cooperation and the multilateral system are being undermined from within, as was well understood in the parade of speeches that world political leaders delivered at the recent United Nations General Assembly to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

We are on our way to a new world order, it remains to be seen which one. There are two big news: the emergence of leaders with a nationalist and authoritarian tendency, including in the United States, and the emergence of China as a global hyperpower.

China has built a comprehensive toolkit for developing global influence. It started with global exports, improving value chains with active industrial, training and research policies, then building an attractive domestic market for foreign direct investment, purchasing strategic assets. on the world map with the support of banks and sovereign wealth funds, finally extend global influence with Belt and Road (One Belt, One Road) and take positions in cyberspace.

What will the new world order look like and what should the European preference be? There are actually three possible basic scenarios:

– The ongoing fragmentation of the current world order and the emergence of a polycentric structure with areas of influence, which can reach the level of systemic competition between different potential world orders. These different poles and areas of influence may also tend to withdraw into themselves and use a weak multilateral system for their specific needs. So far, this seems to be the most likely scenario.

– A Western revival, especially if there is a reversal of the current situation in the USA. It might not change much when it comes to America’s attitude to trade, but it could certainly bring about a new American attitude to climate standards or human rights, as well as a new American commitment to the United Nations system. However, we now have a new world, and this Western revival would not be enough to avoid the first scenario.

– The renewal of international cooperation with multilateralism for the 21st century. The chances of such a scenario depend on the building of a great conjunction of forces involving countries, regional organizations, civil society entities of different types, as well as interested citizens even under authoritarian political regimes. It would be a global combination of forces, which could count on a core of strongly committed actors, as well as on a variable geometry of alliances according to different objectives.

The European Union is now on the path to developing stronger instruments of European sovereignty in the budgetary, economic, social and environmental fields, and should aim to assert itself as a political entity in its own right, with a vital interest in it. the defense and renewal of a multilateral system at the level and the creation of global alliances of partners.

These alliances may vary depending on the objectives. The European Union and China can work together on the climate and pandemic fronts, but they will be in different areas of human rights and democracy.

The European Union will have to act in cyberspace, with external and internal policies, if it wants to develop its path towards digital transformation, which is very different from the Americans and the Chinese in several areas.

But there is a new frontier for improving global governance that must be fully understood in its implications. A new dimension of reality, cyberspace, is massively amplified and transformed by the combined effect of the Internet of Things which connects billions of objects and services to artificial intelligence via the cloud. So far we are on our way to a geostrategic competition in cyberspace that will have huge implications for physical reality as we know it. In return, it is possible to improve governance algorithms at all levels. But this can only happen if we build a global governance of cyberspace, which is still very inconsistent and fragile.

The European Union will have to act on this front, with external and internal policies, if it wants to develop its path towards digital transformation, which is very different from the Americans and the Chinese in several areas: use of big data to improve services public services, online working conditions, protection of privacy and democracy, tax obligations of major platforms. This is a good example of what strategic autonomy and the renewal of the multilateral framework should be.

President of FEPS, European Political Foundation. Former minister, former MEP

The author writes according to the new spelling agreement

