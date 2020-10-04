In the tenth game as in the lottery | Opinion

Whenever I have to be careful, for the interests of my grandfather, to access higher education, I feel uncomfortable. I’m not comfortable with this tenth game – how will tenth differences be established in school grades? Does anyone think this is weird? I am embarrassed that this kind of lottery represents entry, choice or failure by tenths – in a year I am out by two tenths, the year before I would have entered without problem, the year next I can enter or not depending on the other’s notes much more than mine. What kind of system is it?

Probably because when it comes to universities, we lower minds understand that at the top of the wisdom ladder there will be algorithms which are inaccessible to us and which will determine who has and who does not. ability to become a citizen with enough knowledge to improve the life of the country. and yours. Pure naivety to ours. Nothing more wrong. The current system does not allow, for the great majority, anything more than to accept the requirement to adapt to what luck dictated.

And this practice is presented as if it were a good solution for responsible concerns. The portfolio minister, concerned about the needs of the future, warns: “only 20% of 25 to 64 year olds have a higher education diploma” (and only 50% have secondary education, the figures say); the president of the National Commission for Access to Higher Education, João Guerreiro, warns that “increasing the qualification of young people is fundamental in the perspective of the future”. And we all know how to say that knowledge training is essential to raising the standard of the country and those who live here. But we remain in this error – I would say almost, recalling Camões, ledo and blind – to think that we will improve with this system of access to higher education … And those who are on the way? What about those who enter by bureaucratic choice and then waste their time finding the path to desoras or, quite simply, giving up? Who wins with this? Portugal and the Portuguese ?!

I even admit – although this is a display of mistrust of the quality of secondary education – that a fixed, predetermined goal can be set, higher than just 10 for entering universities. But here there would be a well-known and non-variable objective which depends more on the student than on external factors. But there are other systems, smarter and less aggressive for the students and for the country itself. And that, with ease for everyone, captures capabilities. And it will be easy, if they don’t know each other already, to meet them. Study and change! Get out of institutional laziness.

“The economy stagnated two decades ago and cannot overcome the classic hurdle of middle income,” director Manuel Carvalho wrote in this newspaper. But we like to present the Gini indices or the S80 / S20 as cover-ups that are greatly aided by the comparatively low income of the middle class. I mean, we close our eyes and guarantee the privileges … We are satisfied with the titles of Never have so many students entered higher education. There were 51,000 and it is said to be a historic monument. Which seems to agree with the Situationists. Pure illusion … Record may be, but it will fall short of serving the necessary changes. Because universities are not fulfilling their role in implementing change, possibly due to technocratic excess and ignorance of the humanities, leading to a probable systemic misunderstanding of the global. And Portugal will continue to complain about the same negative factors as usual. And if universities can be positive drivers of change, let’s start by changing them.

If nothing is done, if nothing is changed, in this country that has happened to us, I will end up giving reason to Alexandra Alpha of José Cardoso Pires that “it is not a country, it is a bad place. frequented ”. But vanity is not lacking in the elegant suit of an international brand.

This system of access to higher education does not serve the country, it neglects passions, it ignores possible talents – how many notables do we know who have not shown high marks to reach the ceiling? – and forgotten [email protected] able. And he is extending withdrawals even though there is ministerial recognition that “next year we will have to have fewer withdrawals”. Like, if I ended up where I didn’t want to …

In this embarrassment that this system imposes on me, I calm down only with the enormous satisfaction that my granddaughters have given me: they are at the University.

