Was the embryo of democracy in the Constitution of 1822? | Opinion

Constitutionalists look to the Constitution of 1822 for the presence of discursive traditions which seem to show a path which has logically led to the current constitutional framework. In fact, we find in these texts the condemnation of arbitrariness – or the exercise of naked and raw power – and the consecration of the so-called “fundamental rights” as insurmountable limits of authority. But from this level, we know that this path imagined between liberalism and democracy raises many other questions. The Constitution of 1822 must therefore be placed in context.

The demand for a convocation of the Cortes in its traditional form – by the states (these being the nobility, the ecclesiastical state and that of the peoples, in the plural, designating the representatives of the nobles who ruled the lands with a seat in the meeting, not the “people” “As a social group) listen to their complaints – was not in itself something that went against the traditional legitimacy of the monarchy. But it had become an abstract reference, due to the absence of a meeting since 1697-8 and, later, in the Pombaline era, an attack on the power of the king, especially when he assumed a decisive role, as in 1667-8, when King Afonso was deposed. VI was replaced by Brother D. Pedro, although he was regent and not as king, as many wanted.

FOR FREEDOM! At the dawn of the liberal revolution of 1820

But even in 1809, the governors of the kingdom, at the time of the creation of the extraordinary defense contribution, claimed that because they could not summon the Cortes, they had consulted all the “courts”, the various consultative bodies of the State being appointed. generic way. For suggesting this possibility, they would be reprimanded by the Count of Linhares, then Prime Minister of D. João in Rio de Janeiro, who outright excluded this meeting as an inevitable path to disorder and the governors would respond to him, who, having the count so limited in their powers, they feared that the new contribution would have the necessary legitimacy without a meeting of Cortes.

Calling an assembly to draft a constitution was another. Certainly, what the majority expected from this new era after 1820 were very tangible results: that the king would return to Europe and that Brazil would remain as subordinate as possible to the power residing in Lisbon, namely a fragmentation due to the various connections of the different regions in Portugal.

But, in addition, the existence of a constitution would have for objective to regularize the relations between the authority and the subordinates and consequently to reinforce the laws and the orders. Instead of a disorderly accumulation of laws, the existence of a law of laws would ideally allow a universal delimitation of actions. It was a response to the unease created by the feeling that it was impossible to hold the men around the king to account, long seen with more than suspicion. The king captured by scheming advisers has been the central theme of “opposition” discourse since the 16th century. But restricting the discomfort to ministers in the strict sense – that is to say to the small number of those who were secretaries of state and sent with kings – escapes the very broad dimension of the conflict.

What was at stake was the margin of arbitrariness left to the incumbents and positions, who abused their power and were singled out as oppressors of landowners and farmers, seen as key elements of the society. The ideal underlined is that of a society where the number of public functions is as small as possible. The very active MP Borges Carneiro is an example of the defender of the so-called return to a simple society where men would devote themselves to their properties undisturbed.

The last Brazilian times of D. João VI

The law would be subject to the “depersonalization” of posts and functions, the exercise of which would no longer be considered as an opportunity to promote the particular interests of those who occupy them. Men should ideally view their social position as the result of income from good surveillance of their properties. The ideal was the neutrality of the administration, which would become an effective common protection for men and not a factor of conflict.

We must not forget that this is happening in a society where economic and social changes based on industrialization and urbanization are not imagined, accentuated by the slowness of the country. We did not dream that there would be a possibility of economy without an army of journalists or servants. Among the elites, attention was paid to technical innovations and agrarian investments, but social transformation was beyond the horizon.

The possibility of democracy in 1822 – as we attribute it today, especially if it is in a more ambitious version – is absurd. The great mass of individuals were effectively excluded from political decisions. There was an elite of owners who governed the company and a small elite who believed they could interpret the “general will.” Most of those who recognize the possibility of participating as voters choose from this small group. This is seen as objective and natural. Indeed, democracy, in order not to be the simple reproduction of a social compartmentalization, would imply a social predominance of those of average wealth, which is not the case.

Democracy was used to refer to the raging mob of liberals. For classical authors like Benjamin Constant, it was obvious that only owners could be political subjects. They were interested in the order. The political system had two established levels. The representation of the nation is made by the wise men who are able to interpret what constitutes the “general will”, above their professional or local particularities. It seems that knowledge of political language is necessary. These do not represent common opinions, but rather the body of “rationality” which oversees the administration.

Manuel Passos: vintism in the formation of a liberal left

The voters of 1821 debated in detail who could be a voter, namely non-permanent subordinates, such as farm servants. Future access to voter status has been used as an incentive to acquire primary education, assuming that ordinary people give it some importance.

The Constitutional Charter of 1826 will be clearer when establishing a census, that is to say a minimum annual income of 100 and 400 thousand réis to be an elector and eligible for the Chamber of Deputies, this being considered as a minimum factor of independence. We know that this was far from preventing the “buying” of votes in exchange for favors.

The two-tier system (regardless of those excluded by dependency or poverty), voters and eligible, has an objective basis in society. Increasing the number of voters or eligible would not in itself change the system, although, even if there was no reason for it, there was fear of a popular explosion by choosing disorderly opportunists.

The consecration of the census had an objective basis, as disgusting as it is for our present sensibility. Manuel Fernandes Tomás was understandably concerned about electoral “corruption” in the English system: whenever governments or “rich men” wanted to buy votes, they did. “There are purchases of votes, commitments and seductions; but he is always in favor of three or four capable men, it is not in favor of unworthy men. [sessão de Cortes de 29-08-1821, p. 2076]. Along the same lines, said the “father of the Revolution of 1820” who had witnessed the tumultuous nature of a polling day in England, but who the next day had verified that everything had returned to normal. The election of deputies was a competition between these “talented men” and their methods were seen as inevitable and of little relevance.

The possibility of being able to participate in the choice or to be chosen as a representative of the nation was seen as something which depended on the individual concerned having a certain level of available wealth which would allegedly guarantee the independence of his opinions and decisions. These were those who were sufficiently freed from the constant pressure of survival, that is, those who were not always busy finding immediate benefits and who would trade their vote for something tangible. Liberals were strictly materialistic and often strictly deterministic.

In the democracies of the twentieth century, the explicit link between the need for a material shield for freedom of political decision and, in the opposite direction, universal male and, later, female suffrage began to guarantee all citizens the right to be a voter and to be elected. The problem of being able to resist pressure and blackmail seems to disappear. Urbanization and the passage of the common reference space of inhabitants from one local to another, on a national scale, change the panorama, but for this reason there was still a constraint from the cacique, now on a large scale . These voters become, in urban and post-industrial societies, only consumers of the “political market”.

