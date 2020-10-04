Common strategy on cross-border development 2020-2030 | Opinion

Following my last article (PÚBLICO, September 9) on the administration of territorial cohesion policy, another 6-day Iberian summit on cross-border cooperation takes place in the town of Guarda on October 6. According to the information available, the “common cross-border development strategy” will have five main axes:

Promote cross-border mobility, eliminate context costs and create the figure of the cross-border worker, Improve infrastructure and territorial connectivity, internet and mobile network: more rail and motorway, improve mapping systems to facilitate the network pilot project 5G, Coordinate basic services such as education, health, social services: 112 cross-border and the nearest ambulance service, Promote economic development and territorial innovation, Promote environmental services, energy, urban centers and culture.

The table below is a summary of the large numbers involved.

The context of cross-border cooperation

If the 2011-2014 period was very atypical, conditioned by the Troika program which put cohesion policy and cross-border cooperation on hold, what about the pandemic period in which we are still living, despite the fund of “economic recovery and resilience program” which will arrive in 2021. In fact, the state in which Spain finds itself, not only in terms of the health and socio-economic consequences of covid-19, but also of its Community and regional consequences, is a real unknown for the foreseeable future and does not allow anything particularly positive in terms of cross-border cooperation. On the other hand, in the current phase of the euro zone, there is still no doctrine and strategy for a Europe of regions, from macro-regions of 50 to 60 million citizens (Iberian peninsula) to cross-border Euroregions and Euro-cities. . Although there are already some attempts, there is still a long way to go for these “young local authorities” of countries, regions and cities.

And yet we also know that the Iberian border is one of the oldest and least developed in the European Union, a noteworthy feat for our bilateral cooperation, knowing that proximity cooperation is a relatively abundant resource that can be used intelligently and collaboratively by the two neighbors. In addition to all this, we also know that the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, after Arab sources, Brexit, the suspension of the transatlantic treaty and the Trump presidency can generate unpredictable geopolitical consequences on the southwestern peninsula, justifying the creation from a privileged vantage point in this westernmost corner of the Eurasian Peninsula.

A common cross-border development strategy

We already know that the main objective of the Iberian summit of Guarda will be the announcement of new cross-border centralities and, in this context, of some emblematic projects within the framework of the networks of the Iberian southwest, whether rail, road and environmental or digital and collaborative. Beyond the “peninsular macro-region” and its possible mega-investments in infrastructure and equipment, which I will not discuss here, my proposal for cross-border cooperation is much simpler. In fact, propositions that are repeated because they are rarely carried out, perhaps because they are simple:

Iberian summit and cross-border cooperation

– The constitution of “cross-border collaborative platforms”: in the digital society, Euroregions and Euro-cities can relaunch cross-border cooperation around collaborative local structures in order to produce new forms of collective territorial intelligence;

– Mobility of citizens and personal services: cross-border identities depend on mobility and access to personal services, in particular on a green path for young people and seniors, in particular high-risk patients;

– A network / platform for extending cross-border businesses with a professional internship program and a grant: this is the corollary of the principle of mobility and access;

– A “graduate interuniversity platform” with joint degrees: this is student mobility and joint recognition of degrees;

Is a new regionalization policy coming?

– A common civil protection program for the prevention and training of major risks: major risks require the mobility of services and operators and the continuous exchange of relevant information;

– A pilot circular economy program to combat climate change: soils, watercourses, flora and fauna, biodiversity and ecosystem services are at stake, for example, on the sites of the Natura 2000 network;

– A pilot program for the rehabilitation of the landscape ecology of large rivers and their environmental services: water scarcity and severe and prolonged droughts are the main problem of cross-border communities;

– A cross-border program to support scientific, artistic and cultural residencies: the organization of high-level international events and the creation of a common culture;

A decade to organize and enhance the territory

– An internal and cross-border security platform: the management of the external borders in support of a common European migration and security policy.

However, a common cross-border development strategy cannot forget the fundamental aspects of European policy with repercussions on Iberian cooperation, for example:

The digital single market and its implications for territorial cohesion policy, Social, fiscal and environmental harmonization and its implications for cohesion policy, Harmonization of state aid and its implications for territorial cohesion, The budget of the euro zone and its regional equalization mechanism, the creation of its own community law for cross-border cooperation, a new generation of cross-border public services within the framework of Euroregions and Eurocities.

Final notes

Now that the resilience and economic recovery program (PRRE) and the next multiannual financial framework (MFF) for the decade 2020-2030 are in preparation, the launch of a “major program of physical and digital networks for the south-west Iberian ”is still possible. Without prejudice to this program for the decade, however, I believe that the cross-border cooperation software cannot wait any longer. In the context of the digital single market, the existence of universities and polytechnics, interurban communities and business associations along the border is an excellent opportunity for more daring cooperation initiatives. Indeed, at the heart of a digital society, at the time of technological hubs, apps, start-ups and coworking spaces, we are obliged to concretely bear witness to this new collective territorial intelligence.

I would like to remind you, by the way, that the establishment of one or more cross-border collaborative platforms is very useful in several areas and initiatives, for example: the management of transport services, health services, emergency services. education, employment and training services. professionals, environmental services, management of energy networks, collective management of brands, institutional food contracts, regional networks of microcredit and crowdfunding, management of cross-border co-working spaces, always in a logic of communion and sharing common interests with civil society on both sides of the border to create a common culture of cooperation. Euro-cities, for example, can be an excellent testing ground for developing these initiatives. Now that the resilience and recovery program (PRR) is being prepared, it may be time to announce on October 6, during the Iberian summit, the financial envelope for the cross-border cooperation program.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

As a reminder, however, the common cross-border development strategy cannot ignore the “stones in the shoe” which can disrupt a sound cooperation policy. Here is a mention of the “black swans” of the peninsular relationship, and we hope this alert may bode well for avoiding many more conflicts between neighbors:

The consequences of a poorly resolved Almaraz nuclear issue, Water transfers between hydrographic basins (the revision of the Albufeira convention), The jurisdiction of certain territorial waters due to the enlargement of the limits of our waters, The impacts of “Brexit” and possible preferential discrimination in favor of Portugal (the placement of the headquarters of British companies in Portugal), the ripple effect of political regionalisms in diplomatic and consular relations (misunderstandings and misunderstandings), a new wave of refugees and the management of common borders and migration policy (Western Maghreb), Climate change and management of severe droughts and the resulting fires, in a context of water scarcity and streams between basins, The possible displacement of the commands territorial forces towards the center of the peninsula to the detriment of Portugal, The disruption of Atlantic geopolitics due to the legal iction on Gibraltar and, in general, the effects ricochet on the peninsula following unusual movements of the main partners in Portugal and Spain.

The author writes according to the new spelling agreement

continue reading